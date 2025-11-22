Advertisement

Video Shows Air Force Pilot Namansh Syal At Dubai Air Show Before Crash

Wing Commander Namansh Syal died after a Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force he was flying crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal was seen with Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Indian officials
New Delhi:

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Namansh Syal died after a Tejas fighter jet he was flying crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday.

A video has now surfaced showing Wing Commander Syal, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, before the crash.

In the video from the Dubai Air Show, he was seen with Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, India's Envoy to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, and Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem R Mahajan.

The 34-year-old pilot is reportedly survived by his wife, also an Indian Air Force officer, their six-year-old daughter, and his parents.

“The entire village is very sad today,” a relative of Wing Commander Syal, who was from the Patiyalkar village, told the news agency ANI.

“He was supposed to get a promotion. At 34, he was a squadron leader. He was a very humble man,” he added.

Tejas Dubai Air Show Crash

The Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday afternoon during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show near the Al Maktoum International Airport.

The aircraft -- a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) -- went down at around 2:10 pm local time.

Video of the incident indicates that the pilot failed to recover from a negative-G manoeuvre at low altitude. 

The IAF said it has constituted a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. 

The incident marked the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft in less than two years. In March last year, a Tejas fighter jet went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the first such accident in the aircraft's 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot had ejected safely.

