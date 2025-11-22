Delhi Air Quality Remains "Very Poor", Fog Forecast For Today

There was no respite from toxic air for Delhi as it continued to face "very poor" air quality on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 360, according to the 9 am hourly bulletin. According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has forecast fog for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 28.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 100 per cent, it added.

