Terror Doctor's Big Confession On Blast Plot And His Bomb-Making Role

The probe into the Delhi blast case has revealed a nefarious plan by the Jaish-linked white-collar terror module to carry out blasts across several Indian cities. One of the terror suspects has confessed that the plot was hatched in 2023, sources told NDTV, as the investigators decoded the conspiracy behind the 10/11 blast.

At least 13 people died in the blast in an i20 car near the Red Fort, in what is being seen as a panic detonation while the larger conspiracy was of a serial blast.

Dr Muzammil Shakeel, an associate of suicide bomber Umar Mohammad, has claimed during his interrogation by the National Investigation Agency that he had been preparing for the blasts for two years. During these two years, he had been collecting explosives, remotes, and other bomb-making materials, sources added.

The doctor was tasked with purchasing urea and ammonium nitrate, a compound that can explode when mixed with other volatile substances and detonated externally.

Muzammil also purchased 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser for Rs 3 lakh from Gurugram and Nuh in Haryana. Other explosive materials were bought from Nuh while the electronic components were purchased from two different markets in Faridabad. The doctor had also bought a deep freezer to store the chemicals in a stable environment.

His associate, Umar, was responsible for processing the fertiliser for its use in the explosives and arranging chemicals and other ingredients, sources said. A flour mill that was used by Muzammil to grind urea to prepare chemicals has also been recovered.

Blast Was Self-Funded

The Delhi blast conspiracy was funded by the terror suspects themselves, sources said. The members of the terror module raised Rs 26 lakh in cash for purchasing the explosive materials. The amount was then handed over to Umar, the sources said, adding that the suicide bomber himself contributed Rs 2 lakh.

Muzammil gave another Rs 5 lakh, while other members of the terror module, Adil Rather and Muzaffar Rather contributed Rs 8 lakh and Rs 6 lakh. Shaeen Saeed from Lucknow chipped in with Rs 5 lakh.

Sources also confirmed that a fight had broken out between Umar and Muzammil at the Al Falah University over money. After this, Umar had given Muzammil his Red EcoSport car. The vehicle was later recovered from Faridabad.

While Umar blew himself up during the blast, the other suspects are in custody and are being questioned. They worked together at the Faridabad-based Al Falah University that is also under the scanner for alleged financial irregularities.

AK-47 Deal And Turkey Trip

Muzammil has admitted to buying an AK-47 rifle for Rs 6.5 lakh that was later recovered from Adil Rather's locker, sources said. He has also confessed their handler's names: his handler was Mansoor while Hashim was Umar's handler. Both had been operating under the directives of a man named Ibrahim, sources said.

Muzammil, Adil, and Muzaffar had travelled to Turkey on the instructions of Okasa, who is associated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The plan was to enter Afghanistan but their handler backed out after making them wait for nearly a week, sources said.

Officials believe Okasa used to contact Muzammil through Telegram and that their communication had ended after Muzammil asked him about his handler.

Bomb-Making Tutorials

Umar had gone through bomb-making videos and literature on the internet before he bought the explosive materials, sources said.

The investigators believe that the findings point to a multi-location blast conspiracy. The accused planned to carry out simultaneous blasts at different locations, sources said.

The conspiracy is now under the radar of investigating agencies, with multiple foreign links and domestic modules emerging in the probe.