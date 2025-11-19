6 Lifestyle Habits Other Than Alcohol Consumption That Are Damaging Your Liver

Liver damage is an increasing public health concern in India, with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) driving the majority of cases. The Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology states that one in three adults or children have NAFLD in India. NAFLD, also known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), is a condition wherein people develop fat in the liver and this is not caused due to alcohol consumption. In severe cases, MASLD can lead to liver scarring, which is known as cirrhosis. In some people, MASLD can also progress to liver cancer.

This damage is similar to the damage caused by heavy alcohol use. Therefore, it is crucial to keep a check on your liver health. Alcohol is not the only substance that damages your liver. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Gyanranjan Rout, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar said, "The tendency when thinking about liver damage is to think of one obvious culprit: alcohol. In reality, several of your everyday lifestyle habits silently strain this vital organ long before symptoms start setting in. The liver does more than 500 jobs for you, from processing nutrients and filtering out toxins to supporting your immune system. And subtle disruptions can snowball into disease over the course of years."

Lifestyle Habits That Are Damaging Your Liver

There are some daily lifestyle habits that are damaging your liver. These habits add stress to your liver, causing liver scarring, and eventually damaging the organ. Dr Rout shared some overlooked habits that may be harming your liver without you realising it.

1. Eating Too Much Sugar and Ultra-Processed Foods

Excessive sugar consumption, especially through sodas, packaged snacks, and refined carbohydrates, adds extra burden on the liver to metabolise excessive fructose into fat. Prolonged intake can eventually lead to NAFLD, which is one of the fastest-growing liver conditions in the world. In a similar way, ultra-processed foods that contain high amounts of additives, preservatives, and unhealthy fats overload the detoxification abilities of the liver.

2. Sedentary Lifestyle

Spending much time sitting down, whether at a desk or in front of screens, slows down the metabolism and contributes to fat accumulation in the liver. Regular movement helps to improve sensitivity to insulin and decreases the risks of fatty liver, therefore making daily physical activity protective.

3. Overuse of Painkillers and Self-Medication

Frequent intake of common drugs, such as paracetamol, some antibiotics, and herbal preparations, eventually adds stress to the liver. In large doses or if not advised by a doctor, they can cause inflammation or even toxicity of the liver. This eventually leads to liver scarring and liver damage.

4. Poor sleeping habits

Chronic sleep deprivation increases oxidative stress and disrupts metabolic pathways. This negatively influences the way in which the liver metabolises fat and toxins. Poor sleep cycles also affect hormone regulation, thereby damaging the liver indirectly.

5. High Stress Levels

Chronic stress raises cortisol levels, which affects fat distribution, blood sugar levels, and inflammation, all of which, over time, can impact the liver's functioning.

6. Exposure to Environmental Toxins

From household cleaners to air pollution, the chemicals that are inhaled or absorbed add to the liver's toxic load. Prolonged exposure over time can weaken its inherent detoxifying ability.

How To Protect Your Liver?

Small lifestyle tweaks make a huge difference: whole foods, hydration, 7-8 hours of sleep, stay active, manage stress, and avoid unnecessary medications. "Your liver works in silence 24/7, hence, giving it the right support today can prevent serious complications tomorrow," adds Dr Rout.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.