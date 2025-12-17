"3 Drinks I Recommend To My Patients With Fatty Liver," AIIMS, Harvard-Trained Doctor Reveals

The increasing prevalence of fatty liver disease, particularly non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), among all age groups has become a significant health concern. Fatty liver occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver, leading to inflammation and potentially more serious liver conditions. While alcohol consumption is a well-known risk factor for fatty liver, there are several other possible causes of non-alcoholic fatty liver. One of the primary drivers of fatty liver disease is the global rise in obesity. Excess body weight, particularly abdominal fat, is strongly associated with the development of fatty liver. Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary choices and conditions like diabetes can further increase the risk. However, making a few healthy lifestyle modifications can help prevent, manage and even reverse (in some cases) fatty liver.

Diet plays a crucial role in managing and potentially reversing fatty liver disease. A balanced approach to nutrition can help reduce liver fat, improve insulin sensitivity, and promote overall liver health. Certain foods and drinks are loaded with beneficial compounds that can boost overall liver health while lowering the risk of fatty liver.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared three powerful drinks for individuals with fatty liver.

3 Drinks for Fatty Liver Disease

"I am a liver specialist, and these are the three drinks I often recommend to my patients with fatty liver disease," he said in an Instagram video.

1. Beetroot juice

Beetroot juice is known for its high content of nitrates and antioxidants, which can support liver health. Beetroot may help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the liver, promote the detoxification process, and improve liver function. Additionally, beetroot juice is nutritionally rich, which can help boost overall health.

"It is packed with betalains that are powerful antioxidants that can protect liver cells and reduce fat accumulation. Drink in moderation so the sugar does not outweigh the benefits," said Dr. Sethi.

2. Coffee

Studies have shown that coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of liver disease, including fatty liver. Coffee may help reduce liver fat and inflammation, improve liver enzyme levels, and provide protective effects against conditions like cirrhosis and liver cancer. "It can lower the risk of fatty liver and fibrosis. Choose organic and skip sugar. A touch of honey, monkfruit or stevia without erythritol additives- are all fine," Dr. Sethi advised.

3. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins, which have been shown to reduce liver fat and improve liver enzymes. Its anti-inflammatory properties may also help protect the liver from further damage. Drinking green tea regularly could potentially aid in managing fatty liver. "It is rich in catechins like EGCG, which is shown to improve liver enzymes and reduce fat buildup," Dr. Sethi said.

Some other diet tips to manage fatty liver include:

Incorporating sources of healthy fats, such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, can support liver function while avoiding trans fats and saturated fats.

Limiting added sugars and refined carbohydrates can significantly reduce liver fat accumulation. Focus on whole grains, fruits, and vegetables instead.

A high-fibre diet supports digestion and can help improve liver health. Foods rich in fibre include fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains.

Adequate hydration is essential for overall health and can support liver function.

While these juices can incredibly benefit the liver, it is essential to incorporate them into a well-balanced diet and other lifestyle changes for managing fatty liver effectively. Also, if you have been diagnosed with fatty liver, it is essential to consult your doctor to prevent further damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.