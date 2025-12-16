Doctor Lists Best And Worst Drinks For Your Liver

Over the past few years, a significant rise in fatty liver disease has been seen across all age groups, including children and teenagers. From physical inactivity to heavy dependence on highly processed foods, several factors contribute to this trend. Diet plays a crucial role in determining the amount of fat that is deposited in the liver. High-calorie foods, particularly rich in unhealthy fats, sugars, and processed foods, can increase the risk of conditions like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

One of the primary drivers of this spike in fatty liver disease is heavy consumption of sugary drinks. Beverages such as soda, boba tea, energy drinks, and many packaged fruit juices contain high levels of sugar, particularly fructose. The liver metabolises this excess sugar, which can convert into fat-a process that ultimately leads to fatty liver. The overconsumption of these drinks promotes insulin resistance and inflammation, further exacerbating liver damage.

Recently, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a list of best and worst drinks for your liver that can help you make healthy choices. Here are all the details.

Best and worst drinks for liver health

Healthy drinks for the liver:

1. Warm lemon water

Lemon water can help boost hydration and may support detoxification processes in the liver. It is also a good source of vitamin C, which is beneficial for liver health due to its strong antioxidant properties.

2. Black coffee

Studies have shown that drinking black coffee can help reduce fatty liver risk and also help reduce fat accumulation. This beverage is rich in antioxidants, which can help lower overall disease risk.

3. Green matcha tea

This concentrated form of green tea contains compounds that promote liver health and may help reduce fat storage in the liver.

4. Turmeric tea

Curcumin, the active ingredient of turmeric, contains anti-inflammatory properties that can support liver health.

5. Black tea

Not many know that back tea has beneficial compounds that may protect the liver and improve liver function. However, it should be consumed without milk.

Drink to avoid a healthy liver

1. Boba tea

Boba tea has recently gained popularity on social media. However, it is often high in sugar and calories from added sweeteners and tapioca pearls. Therefore, it is wise to avoid boba tea for a healthy liver.

2. Sugary soda

Sugary sodas are loaded with calories without any nutritional value. Excessive consumption can increase calorie intake and fat accumulation in the liver.

3. Energy drinks

Energy drinks typically contain high levels of sugar and caffeine, which can strain the liver and trigger fatty liver disease.

4. Packaged fruit juices

Even those marketed as healthy can contain added sugars and lack the fibre found in whole fruits, leading to similar issues as soda. Therefore, for optimal health, drink fresh juice or eat whole fruits for maximum nutrition.

5. Alcoholic beverages

Excessive alcohol consumption damages liver cells and causes inflammation, which can lead to alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Incorporating healthier beverage choices while reducing sugar intake is essential for preventing fatty liver disease. Follow these expert tips for optimal liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.