5 Skin Signs Of Liver Damage That Can Be Mistaken For Other Conditions

Liver disease is one of the leading causes of deaths across the world. It accounts for nearly 2 million deaths annually worldwide, which is almost 4% of all global deaths. Some of the most common causes of liver disease is alcohol abuse, viral hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). According to the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology, one in three adults or children have NAFLD in India. Your liver is one of the most important organs of the body, performing more than 500 important functions. Hence, it is crucial that you keep a check on the organ and its functioning.

When your liver is damaged, it affects your overall health and well-being. However, if liver damage is diagnosed early, it can be treated and reversed because the organ has the ability to regenerate itself. One of the ways to spot liver damage is by keeping a check on its symptoms. In some cases, signs of liver damage can show on your skin, which people might mistake for other conditions.

Signs Of Liver Damage That Can Be Spotted On the Skin

Here are some skin signs of liver damage that can be mistaken for other conditions.

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (Jaundice)

Jaundice is one of the most important signs of liver dysfunction. It is caused by the liver's inability to process and clear bilirubin, which is a yellow pigment produced due to breakdown of red blood cells. This gives a yellow tint in the skin and the whites of the eyes. It can often be mistaken for simple skin discoloration or eye irritation from other causes. However, jaundice indicates serious liver issues such as hepatitis, bile duct obstruction, or advanced liver disease.

Spider angiomas (spider-like blood vessels)

Spider angiomas appear as small, spiderweb-like clusters of blood vessels which are visible on the surface of the skin. They result from hormonal imbalances and vascular changes caused due to liver disease, especially cirrhosis. While they might be mistaken for skin blemishes or spider veins due to ageing or sun damage, their sudden appearance and clustering can be a sign of liver dysfunction, particularly alcoholic liver disease or cirrhosis.

Palmar erythema (redness of the palms)

Palmar erythema is characterised by redness on the palms, especially near the thumb and little finger base. It occurs from altered blood flow and hormone imbalances (increased oestrogen) in people with chronic liver disease. This can be confused with rash, allergic reactions, or irritation from heat or chemicals. When this symptom appears without any obvious cause, it can be an important sign of liver damage.

Persistent itching (Pruritus)

Itching related to liver damage happens due to a buildup of bile acids in the bloodstream that irritate skin nerves. Unlike common allergic itching or dry skin, this itching is usually intense, persistent, and without a rash. It usually affects the hands, feet, and limbs, and can worsen at night. It can be mistaken for eczema or dermatitis but is usually a sign of early bile duct obstruction.

Dark patches or hyperpigmentation

Chronic liver disease can cause unusual darkening or patchy discolorations on skin such as around the eyes, mouth, or underarms. This results from hormonal imbalances, insulin resistance, or increased melanin production caused due to liver dysfunction. These dark patches can be confused with common hyperpigmentation disorders or skin ageing. When this appears with other liver symptoms, you should seek medical advice immediately.

These skin signs are usually subtle during the initial stages and hence, can be mistaken for more common conditions like allergies, skin irritation, or usual skin changes. However, they can be an indication of underlying liver problems, which can range from hepatitis to cirrhosis. Recognising them early and getting treated are important to prevent progression and further liver damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.