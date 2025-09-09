How PCOS-Linked Insulin Resistance Increases Type-2 Diabetes Risk

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder that affects women during their reproductive years. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excessive androgen levels, and the presence of ovarian cysts. Weight gain, acne, and hair loss are some other symptoms of PCOS. There is no treatment for PCOS; however, the symptoms can be controlled with diet and lifestyle changes. When left uncontrolled, PCOS can lead to various health challenges, one of the most significant being an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

PCOS and type-2 diabetes: What's the link

Several studies have highlighted the link between PCOS and type-2 diabetes. Researchers believe that insulin resistance may play a significant role in this.

In a healthy body, insulin allows cells to take up glucose from the bloodstream to be used for energy. However, in individuals with PCOS, the body becomes less responsive to insulin, leading to elevated insulin levels. This condition can create a vicious cycle: higher insulin levels can further stimulate the ovaries to produce more androgens, exacerbating the symptoms of PCOS.

Additionally, insulin resistance is closely linked to the way the body processes carbohydrates. When insulin isn't effective, glucose accumulates in the blood rather than being used for energy. Over time, this can lead to prediabetes and eventually type-2 diabetes if left unmanaged. The risk is even higher in individuals with PCOS who are overweight or obese, as excess body fat can further contribute to insulin resistance.

How to reduce type-2 diabetes risk if you have PCOS

1. Maintain a healthy weight

Studies indicate that even modest weight loss of about 5% to 10% can lead to significant improvements in hormonal balance and overall health. Weight loss helps improve insulin sensitivity and regulates menstrual cycles.

2. Balanced diet

Focus on a diet rich in whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Reducing refined carbohydrates and sugars can help manage blood sugar levels.

3. Regular exercise

Engaging in regular physical activity, such as aerobic exercises (walking, biking, swimming) and strength training, can improve insulin sensitivity and help manage weight.

4. Monitor blood sugar levels

Regularly check blood sugar levels if advised by a healthcare provider. This can help in the early detection and management of potential issues.

5. Consider medications

In some cases, doctors may prescribe medications like metformin, which can help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. It is also used as a treatment for PCOS. However, metformin should be taken only when prescribed.

6. Manage stress

High levels of stress can affect hormonal balances and insulin sensitivity. Practicing stress-reducing techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises can be beneficial.

7. Regular health checkups

Regular visits to healthcare providers can help monitor PCOS symptoms and metabolic health markers, including blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

8. Get adequate sleep

Prioritizing sleep is crucial as insufficient sleep can negatively impact insulin sensitivity and overall health. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night.

A multifaceted approach that includes lifestyle modifications, medical support, and regular monitoring can lead to better health outcomes for those with PCOS. It can also help reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes and other complications associated with PCOS.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.