Look Out For These 7 Most Common Food Allergies

A food allergy is a medical condition where the immune system reacts abnormally to certain food proteins, considering them harmful instead of harmless. When a person with a food allergy consumes the specific food, their immune system responds by releasing chemicals like histamines to fight off the perceived threat.

These chemicals cause various allergic symptoms that range from mild to severe, potentially affecting multiple body systems. The symptoms of a food allergy can vary widely, affecting different individuals in different ways.

They can include skin reactions like hives, itching, or swelling; digestive symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea; respiratory symptoms like sneezing, congestion, or wheezing; and even more severe symptoms like difficulty breathing, drop in blood pressure, or anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction. Keep reading as we list some of the most common food allergies.

Here are 7 most common food allergies:

1. Milk

Milk allergy is one of the most common allergies, especially in children. It occurs when the immune system overreacts to proteins found in cow's milk, with casein and whey being the most common triggers. Symptoms can vary from mild to severe and may include digestive issues, skin rashes, and respiratory problems.

2. Eggs

Egg allergies mainly affect children but can also persist into adulthood. The immune system reacts to proteins in egg whites or yolks, resulting in symptoms such as hives, digestive distress, and respiratory issues. Fortunately, many individuals outgrow this allergy by the age of 5.

3. Peanuts

Peanut allergies are increasingly prevalent and lifelong in most cases. The proteins in peanuts can cause severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, a life-threatening condition. Symptoms can range from skin irritations and gastrointestinal distress to respiratory problems. Avoidance is crucial, as even trace amounts of peanuts can trigger a response.

4. Tree nuts

This category includes allergies to various nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, cashews, and hazelnuts. Similar to peanut allergies, tree nut allergies can cause severe reactions and anaphylaxis. Cross-reactivity among different tree nuts is common, meaning if someone is allergic to one type, they may need to avoid all tree nuts.

5. Wheat

Wheat allergy is different from gluten intolerance or celiac disease. Individuals with wheat allergies react to proteins found in wheat, triggering symptoms like gastrointestinal distress, skin reactions, and in severe cases, anaphylaxis. This allergy can be challenging to manage, as wheat is a common ingredient in many food products.

6. Soy

Soy allergies are common, especially in infants and young children. Allergic reactions occur when the immune system mistakenly treats proteins in soy products as harmful. Symptoms often include hives, digestive issues, and respiratory problems. However, many individuals with soy allergies can tolerate soybean oil or soy lecithin, which are highly refined.

7. Fish and shellfish

Fish and shellfish allergies are distinct, although some people may be allergic to both. These allergies are typically lifelong and can cause severe reactions, including anaphylaxis. Avoidance is crucial since even tiny amounts of fish or shellfish can trigger symptoms ranging from mild skin irritations to life-threatening responses.

It is important to note that this article should not be considered as comprehensive as medical advice. If you suspect you have a food allergy, it is best to consult with a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis, management, and guidance on dietary restrictions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.