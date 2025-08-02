After Trump's 25% Tariff Move, PM Modi's Big <i>'Swadeshi'</i> Push

Days after US President Donald Trump announced that a tariff of 25%, plus an unspecified penalty because of energy imports from Russia, would be imposed on Indian exports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the world economy is going through a period of uncertainty and made a push for 'swadeshi' (made in India) products

Addressing a rally in his constituency Varanasi on Saturday, PM Modi said India has to focus on its economic priorities and every citizen should resolve to buy 'swadeshi'.

"Today, the world economy is going through many ups and downs. There is an atmosphere of uncertainty. In such a situation, every country is focusing on its own interests. India is also going to become the third-largest economy in the world and, therefore, has to be alert to its economic interests. Our farmers, our industries, employment for our young people, their interests - all of these are paramount for us. The government is making every effort in this direction," the Prime Minister said.

"But, as citizens of the country, we also have some responsibilities... This is something not just Modi but everyone should keep saying. Anyone who wants to make India the third-largest economy in the world, any political party, any leader, should speak in the country's interest and instil in people that they need to resolve to buy 'swadeshi'... When we decide to buy anything, there should be only one measure: We are going to buy those things which an Indian has sweated to make. Anything that has been made by the people of India, using the skill of the people of India, by the sweat of the people of India, is 'swadeshi' for us. We will have to adopt the 'vocal for local' mantra," he explained.

'True Service'

Calling for 'Make in India' products to be given an impetus, he urged people to resolve that all new things that they buy are 'swadeshi'.

"And today, I would like to make a special request to my brothers and sisters from the business world, to shopkeepers, that when the when the world is going through such uncertainty, then even we will sell only local products. This resolution will be true service to the country... The feeling of 'swadeshi' in every action will define our future. This will also be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Only through collective effort can we fulfil the dream of a developed India," the Prime Minister said.

The 25% tariff was announced by Donald Trump on Wednesday - following it up with a jibe that India and Russia are "dead economies" - and the government has said it is studying the implications of the move and will take all necessary steps to safeguard India's national interest.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had also said negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement are on.

"The implications of the recent developments are being examined by the government. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is engaged with all stakeholders, including exporters and industry, for taking feedback on their assessment of the situation. The government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs and all sections of industry. We will take all necessary steps to secure and advance our national interest," the minister said.