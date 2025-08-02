The Underwater Stalkers: US vs Russia's Best Submarines
As Russia and the US return to Cold War-era strategies amid rising tensions over trade and tariffs, here's a look at how they fare under the high seas.
-
Opinion | China, Now Trump: Pakistan And The Art Of Somehow Finding Patrons
Pakistan has successfully lobbied Western capitals into believing in its indispensability in the regional strategic landscape. The US continues to buy this narrative for various reasons, not discounting the naivete among them.
-
From Cow Dung To Cosmos: How India Gave The World Direct-To-Home Television
A collaboration between ISRO and NASA, SITE not only revolutionised rural education but also laid the foundation for what the world now knows as direct-to-home (DTH) TV.
-
Digital Fraud, Cybercriminals Stole Rs 23,000 Crore From Indians In 2024
Bank-related frauds have increased dramatically; the RBI reported a nearly eightfold jump in the first half of FY 2025/26 compared to the same period last year.
-
Opinion | A Rude Awakening For India: Navigating The Trumpian Tempest - By Shashi Tharoor
To simply buckle under US pressure would be a profound miscalculation for India, yielding not just economic ground but strategic dignity.
-
Opinion | Trump Tariffs: Diplomacy Is Dead. Long Live Social Media Theatrics
Trump's playbook is vintage. He first extends his hand as a friend, then strikes with the force of a bully. His tariffs are not about the principle of fairness. They are a blunt instrument wielded for selfish reasons, for dominance and spectacle.
-
Donald Trump Snubs India, Signs Oil Deal With Pak. What Does This Mean?
The US helping Pak is saying to India - 'toe the line or risk your enemy being strengthened upsetting a key ally (i.e., Washington) while you negotiate a trade deal'.
-
The Story Behind Donald Trump's 25% 'Reciprocal Tariff' On India
Mr Trump has reserved special 'praise' for India on tariffs, accusing it of charing unfairly high taxes on American goods imported into its markets.
-
Opinion | Trump Tariffs: The West Botched Up Russia ... And Now Wants India To Foot The Bill
The West has grudgingly recognised its inability to persuade India not to buy Russian oil. However, anti-Russian lobbies continue to apply pressure on New Delhi, seeing that their goal of imposing a strategic defeat on Russia has proved illusory.
-
Opinion | Lunch, Now A State Award: What's With The Growing Pakistan-US Lovefest?
After years of being ignored publicly by recent American administrations, the turnaround in established policy is baffling. What gives?
-
Opinion | The 'Real' Bengali: On Migrant Politics In Bengal And Assam
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has exhorted her party members to continue the "movement" against the detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in other states. But will that be enough to bring in votes?
-
