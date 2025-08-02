The Underwater Stalkers: US vs Russia's Best Submarines

The US is moving two nuclear submarines to strategic positions, in a Cold War-era tactic that followed former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev's response to President Donald Trump's "dead economy" jibe. Trump ordered the deployment to counter Moscow's defiance after his threats of tariffs and sanctions fell flat.

The directive came last night after Medvedev warned Trump of the 'dead hand' tactic, referring to a Cold War-era automatic or semi-automatic nuclear weapons control system capable of launching a nuclear counterstrike even if the country's leadership had been wiped out.

Kremlin hasn't responded to the threat yet. But a senior lawmaker, Viktor Vodolatsky, warned that they have more nuclear submarines in the world's oceans to tackle those ordered to move near Russia. "The number of Russian nuclear submarines in the world's oceans is significantly higher than the American ones, and the subs that US President Donald Trump ordered to be redirected to the appropriate regions have long been under their control," he said.

Here's a look at the submarine fleets of the US and Russia:

American Ballistic Missile Submarines (Ohio-class)

The American Navy's Ohio-class Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBNs) are known for their stealth capability and precise delivery of nuclear warheads. Called boomers, at least 14 of these are currently in service. Designed for extended deterrent patrols, these can operate for 15 years between major overhauls. These can carry up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs). Its primary weapon is Trident || D5 SLBMs.

American Fast Attack Submarines

The US operates three classes of nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSN): Virginia-class, Seawolf-class, and Los Angeles-class (also known as 688 class). Equipped with Tomahawk missiles, Harpoon missiles, and MK-48 torpedoes, these attack submarines are designed to seek and destroy enemy vessels. They can also carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations, and engage in mine warfare.

The US has 24 Virginia-class SSNs (pic above), including USS Hawaii, USS North Carolina, USS Missouri, etc. It is the US Navy's newest undersea warfare platform that incorporates several innovations. It has special features to support special operation forces and has a lock-in/lock-out chamber for divers.

There are three Seawolf-class submarines in the US fleet, the first - USS Seawolf - being commissioned in 1997. The Seawolf-class lacks a vertical launch mechanism. The SSN has eight torpedo tubes, and its torpedo room can hold up to 50 weapons.

The 688-class builds the backbone of the US submarine force. At least 24 of these are in service. Built in 1976 to counter Soviet threats, these have proved highly effective with an effective speed and stealth. The Los Angeles-class will be replaced by the Virginia-class when they retire.

Russian Ballistic Missile Submarines

Russia has one of the world's largest submarine fleets, comprising around 64 vessels. About 14 ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) are central to its strategic mechanism. These include the Borei-class and Delta IV-class.

The Russian Navy has eight Borei-class SSBNs, equipped with 16 Bulava SLBMs and six 533mm torpedo launchers. It can also fire anti-submarine rockets and bottom mines. Its crew comprises over a hundred seamen.

The Boreis will replace the Delta IV-class submarines, which were built alongside the Typhoon-class. At least six of the Deltas are in service currently. Armed with 16 Sineva SLBMs, these serve as the backbone of Russia's nuclear deterrent in the sea.

Russian Fast Attack Submarines

The Russian Navy has four Yasen-class nuclear attack submarines, shorter and requiring a smaller crew than their predecessors. The submarines of this class can hold either up to five 3M54-1 Kalibr missiles or four P-800 32-40 Oniks missiles, providing these submarines with long-range land attack and anti-ship capabilities.

The Akula-class, of which about five are in service, is the Russian Navy's silent killing machine, also known as the Shark (akula in Russian translates to shark). A counter to the US Los Angeles-class, these Russian submarines can operate Kalibr, Oniks, or Granit missiles and torpedoes.