Fatty Liver Increases Your Risk Of These Diseases

Fatty liver especially when left unmanaged, can significantly increase the risk of developing other serious health conditions. When fat accumulates in the liver, it can trigger inflammation and damage liver cells, potentially leading to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis, and cirrhosis. Beyond liver damage, fatty liver is closely linked to metabolic dysfunction, including insulin resistance and chronic inflammation. These effects can spill over into other systems in the body, raising the risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, kidney problems, and even certain cancers. Keep reading as we share diseases you are at risk of if you have fatty liver.

10 Diseases fatty liver increases your risk of

1. Type 2 diabetes

Fatty liver and insulin resistance go hand in hand. When the liver is overloaded with fat, it becomes less responsive to insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar. This insulin resistance can eventually lead to type 2 diabetes. People with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are significantly more likely to develop diabetes, and vice versa.

2. Heart disease

Fatty liver is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. The liver plays a central role in regulating cholesterol and fat metabolism. When it's not functioning properly, levels of harmful LDL cholesterol and triglycerides can increase, leading to the buildup of plaque in arteries. NAFLD is now considered an independent risk factor for atherosclerosis and heart attacks.

3. Chronic kidney disease (CKD)

The inflammation and oxidative stress caused by fatty liver can also harm the kidneys. Studies have shown that individuals with NAFLD are more prone to developing reduced kidney function, even if they don't have diabetes or high blood pressure, which are traditional kidney risk factors.

4. PCOS

Women with PCOS frequently have insulin resistance, which is also a key driver of fatty liver. The two conditions often occur together, and each can worsen the other. PCOS can increase liver fat accumulation, while fatty liver can aggravate hormonal imbalances, leading to menstrual irregularities and fertility issues.

5. Sleep apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea is commonly linked with obesity and metabolic syndrome, both of which are also associated with fatty liver. Poor sleep and intermittent oxygen deprivation can exacerbate inflammation and liver fat storage, creating a vicious cycle of worsening health.

6. Hypothyroidism

An under-active thyroid slows metabolism, which can lead to weight gain and fat buildup in the liver. People with hypothyroidism are more likely to develop fatty liver, and untreated thyroid problems may make fatty liver harder to reverse.

7. Liver cirrhosis

If fatty liver progresses to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic inflammation and scarring may lead to liver fibrosis and eventually cirrhosis. This late-stage liver disease can impair liver function severely and may require a liver transplant in extreme cases.

8. Colorectal cancer

Research suggests a link between fatty liver and an increased risk of colon and rectal cancers. The chronic low-grade inflammation and metabolic disturbances associated with fatty liver may create an environment conducive to cancer cell development in the digestive tract.

Fatty liver is both a symptom and a driver of broader metabolic imbalance, making early detection and lifestyle changes critical.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.