"Drinking Alcohol Isn't The Only Cause": Nutritionist Shares Silent Causes And Symptoms Of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Feeling bloated, nauseous, tired, or sluggish most of the time? Having constipation or distention issues? Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee reveals that these symptoms can be significant indications of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). But going by common assumptions, many believe that fatty liver disease only affects those who drink alcohol. Contrary to this notion, the nutritionist guides, "One of the most common silent conditions we see today is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)-and as the name suggests, it has nothing to do with alcohol."

Watch the reel here:

In an Instagram video, Anjali Mukherjee explains, "So you don't need to drink alcohol to get fatty liver. You can get fatty liver minus the alcohol. It is called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease."

So, what can trigger it? The nutritionist shares, "It happens when you drink too much of fruit juice, sweetened beverages, eat a lot of dessert, eat a lot of refined carbs, a lot of chocolatey and sweet things all the time," adding, "When you just overeat, you get fatty liver."

Anjali Mukherjee also explains what fatty liver basically is: "When fat builds up within the liver cells, it's called fatty liver." But how do you know you have fatty liver? According to the nutritionist, you may not know right away, but your body will whisper certain symptoms that can indicate it.

She mentions, "You feel nauseous, you feel tired, you feel sluggish, you don't feel yourself, and there is a problem with the digestion. You feel bloated, and there is a lot of distension. You may be constipated as well. And of course, when you do a blood test, the liver enzymes may have risen. Taking ordinary medicines causes you a lot of nausea at that point, and you feel there is something wrong most of the time."

What is the solution? Anjali writes, "Your liver is telling you it's overwhelmed."

Cut refined carbs

Start gentle detox

Move your body every day

Support your liver with herbs like milk thistle

"NAFLD is reversible when treated at the root," she concludes the video on a positive note.

