Fatty Liver In Women: Causes & Signs To Watch Out For

Fatty liver is a significant health concern for women, and it's increasingly common due to lifestyle, diet, and hormonal factors. Known medically as hepatic steatosis, fatty liver occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver, which can lead to inflammation, scarring, and even liver failure if left unchecked. Women especially postmenopausal or those with conditions like PCOS or insulin resistance may be more prone to developing it. Early signs can be vague or nonexistent, but recognising symptoms and understanding the causes can help in catching and reversing the condition before it progresses into something more serious. Below we share common causes and signs of fatty liver in women.

10 Common causes and signs of fatty liver in women

1. Abdominal discomfort or fullness

Many women with fatty liver feel a dull ache or heaviness in the upper right side of the abdomen, where the liver sits. This discomfort may come and go and is often mistaken for bloating or indigestion.

2. Unexplained fatigue

Chronic tiredness is a frequent but subtle sign. A fatty liver can impact energy metabolism, making women feel worn out or sluggish, even after proper rest.

3. Obesity or being overweight

Excess body weight especially belly fat is one of the leading causes of fatty liver. Fat stored around the abdomen is closely linked to increased fat accumulation in the liver.

4. Insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes

Women with diabetes or pre-diabetes often experience fatty liver due to impaired insulin function. This condition leads to fat being deposited in liver cells more easily.

5. High cholesterol or triglycerides

Abnormal blood lipid levels can contribute to fat buildup in the liver. Many women unknowingly have high cholesterol, which worsens liver health over time.

6. Hormonal changes

Hormonal shifts during menopause or conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can increase insulin resistance and body fat, raising the risk of fatty liver in women.

7. Rapid weight loss or crash diets

Ironically, losing weight too quickly can stress the liver and worsen fat accumulation. This often happens with extreme dieting or fad cleanses, which are more commonly tried by women.

8. Alcohol consumption

Even moderate drinking can contribute to fatty liver in some women. While non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is more common, alcohol-related liver damage can also coexist.

9. Dark patches on skin

This skin condition, often seen in body folds like the neck or armpits, can be a visual clue of insulin resistance, a major factor in fatty liver disease.

10. Elevated liver enzymes on a blood test

Often, fatty liver is discovered when routine blood work shows elevated liver enzymes, like ALT or AST. Though this isn't a symptom you feel, it's a red flag that the liver is under stress.

Addressing fatty liver early through weight management, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding alcohol can help reverse the condition. Women should also monitor hormone and blood sugar levels, especially during and after menopause. A liver-friendly lifestyle goes a long way in protecting long-term health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.