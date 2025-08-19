Mumbai Monorail Breaks Down Amid Heavy Rain, Nearly 100 Passengers Inside

A monorail train broke down in Mumbai this evening amid heavy rain, stranding nearly 100 passengers for more than an hour. The monorail rake, which runs on an elevated track, got stuck due to a minor power supply issue, said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). "Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly," it said.

Several visuals showed scared passengers trying to break open the windows of the train before the fire brigade officials began the rescue operation.

The train came to a halt around 6:15 pm between Chembur and Bhakti Park.

Urging people not to worry, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that all "passengers will be safely evacuated". He said that an inquiry will also be conducted into the incident.

"I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred," he posted on X.

"In the emergency situation, passengers immediately contacted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's helpline number 1916 for assistance," said the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Responding promptly, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began rescue operations with the help of three snorkel vehicles," it added.

This comes as the city has been hit by rain for the last two days, disrupting normal life. (Live Updates here)

The heavy downpour flooded streets, stranded commuters and vehicles struggling to navigate the inundated roads. The situation highlighted the financial capital's annual challenge in dealing with the monsoon rains.

"Mumbai has witnessed a record rainfall of nearly 300 mm. The city's lifeline -- suburban trains -- has slowed down. The Mithi river (which runs through Mumbai) reached the danger-level mark and 400 to 500 persons had to be evacuated," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said after the weekly cabinet meeting.

On Monday, the metropolis received 170 mm of rainfall in just 8 hours.