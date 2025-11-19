World Toilet Day 2025: Hygiene Tips That Can Save Women's Lives

World Toilet Day is observed every year on November 19 to raise awareness about sanitation and ensure safe toilets and sanitation for all. The day was initiated by the World Toilet Organization (WTO), which was founded by Jack Sim, a Singaporean philanthropist. He declared November 19 as World Toilet Day in 2001 and the United Nations recognised it as a global observance in July 2013. The day also highlights the lack of proper sanitation for millions of people across the globe.

Women and girls tend to suffer more due to lack of proper sanitation. This eventually increases several health risks and also limits their opportunities. When there's no proper sanitation, there's an increased risk of infectious diseases like UTIs, diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A, among others. Therefore, it is important that women take necessary hygiene measures that can help prevent infections and other health issues.

Hygiene Tips For Women To Prevent Infections And Diseases

Here are some toilet hygiene tips that can help save women's lives by preventing infections and improving overall health.

1. Always Wash Hands Thoroughly

Washing hands with soap and water after every toilet use is important to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. Make sure to scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds and dry them completely using a clean towel or air dryer.

2. Clean Toilet Seat Before Use

Especially in public or shared toilets, use toilet paper or a sanitising wipe to clean the toilet seat before sitting. This helps avoid direct contact with germs and reduces the risk of infections.

3. Close the Toilet Lid Before Flushing

Closing the lid before flushing helps prevent "toilet plume", which is tiny droplets that spread germs into the air and onto surfaces. This simple step reduces the chances of microbial exposure and keeps the bathroom cleaner.

4. Wipe Front to Back

Always wipe from front to back after using the toilet. This prevents harmful bacteria from the anus from reaching the vagina and urethra, thereby reducing the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and vaginal infections, which are common and painful.

5. Use Gentle Wiping Techniques

Be gentle while wiping as it can microtears in sensitive areas. Wiping roughly or scrubbing can lead to tiny cuts where bacteria can enter and cause infections. Make sure to dab or wipe lightly with clean toilet paper.

6. Wash the Genital Area with Water

If possible, gently rinse the external genital area after urinating with clean water to remove urine residues. However, make sure to dry the area well afterward to prevent moisture buildup, which can cause bacterial growth.

7. Avoid Using Scented or Harsh Soaps

Avoid using scented soaps, gels, or harsh chemicals on intimate areas, as they can irritate sensitive skin and impact the natural pH of the body. This also increases the risk of infection. Instead, you can use plain water for cleaning the genital area.

8. Carry Personal Toilet Supplies

When you're going outside, try to carry your own tissues, hand sanitiser, and wet wipes. This ensures you use clean materials, especially in places where hygiene may be compromised.

9. Maintain Cleanliness of Toilets

Regular cleaning of the toilet, including flush handles, door knobs, taps, and floors, is important. Disinfecting these surfaces helps to reduce germs, thereby, reducing exposure.

10. Change Menstrual Products Frequently and Dispose Properly

If you're menstruating, change sanitary pads, tampons, or menstrual cups every few hours and dispose of them properly in covered bins. This helps prevent infections caused due to prolonged moisture and bacterial growth.

These simple practices can help protect women from common yet serious infections like UTIs and vaginal infections. If these are left untreated, it can lead to severe health complications. Hence, following hygiene tips is crucial and can help save lives.

