Menstrual Cups Over Sanitary Napkins And Tampons: 5 Reasons That Will Convince You

Menstrual cups can hold more liquid than tampons and sanitary napkins

Highlights Menstrual cups are eco-friendly One menstrual cup can last for years They are gentle on skin

Menstrual cups have been in talks for quite some time now. Considered to be an eco-friendly alternative to sanitary napkins and tampons, menstrual cups are relatively inexpensive and also safe to use. Recently, menstrual cups have been found to be as unlikely to leak as sanitary napkins and tampons and also as safe as these two. In the first major scientific review of menstrual cups, 70% of regular menstrual cup users reported to continue using them. Authors of the study, published in The Lancet Public Health, a peer-reviewed medical journal, say that sanitary napkins continue to be unavailable and unaffordable for many women around the world.

Menstrual cups: Reasons why you should choose them over sanitary napkins and tampons

This keeps many girls and women out of school and work. What's more is that it puts them at risk urinary tract infections because of use of inferior quality products. These reasons make it all the more important to use an eco-friendly and cheap alternative like menstrual cups.

Menstrual cups are reusable and safe. They are made from medical grade silicone, rubber or latex. Instead of absorbing blood, menstrual cups collect blood. Depending on your flow, they can last for anywhere between four to 12 hours.

Also read: Expert Recommended Tips For Menstrual Hygiene

There are two kinds of menstrual cups: vaginal and cervical. Vaginal menstrual cups are usually bell-shaped, while cervical cups are placed around the cervix high in the vagina. The latter is much like diaphragm for contraception.

A total of four studies were reviewed, in which the cups were found to be as effective or even better at collecting blood than sanitary napkins or tampons.

Menstrual cups are as safe to use as sanitary napkins and tampons

Photo Credit: iStock

There was no risk of infection reported either. However, there were around five reported cases of toxic shock syndrome (TSS), which is known to be a life-threatening condition caused by bacteria entering the body through foreign objects. Since overall number of menstrual cup users was unknown, researchers were unable to determine how they boost TSS risk as compared to tampons.

Apart from these, menstrual cups have been found to be completely safe. They are also convenient because of the reusability. All you have to do is sterilise them with every use. You can have multiple cups with you during days of heavy flow.

Menstrual hygiene is an important part of women's health. Ditch sanitary napkins and cotton clothes as better, more efficient options are now available.

Also read: 6 Yoga Poses For Women To Get Relief From Menstrual Cramps

Here are other reasons to use menstrual cups over sanitary napkins and tampons

1. They don't interfere with vaginal flora

Tampons, like menstrual cups, are also inserted in the vagina. However, along with absorbing menstrual blood, they may also absorb natural vaginal moisture. This disturbs pH balance of vagina. Menstrual cups are surely the winner here.

2. One cup can last for years

Being hesitant towards trying something new for menstrual hygiene is completely understood. However, once you try them, you will have multiple reasons for continuing with it. Apart from being way cheaper than sanitary napkins, menstrual cups are reusable and can last for years. Here's another way to save some money from your monthly expenses!

Also read: 5 Super Easy Natural Tips To Get Rid Of Period Pain

3. They hold more liquid

Menstrual cups can hold more liquid than tampons or pads. They are known to hold twice as much liquid as sanitary napkins and tampons. They can be useful on days of heavy flow.

4. Better sleep

With lesser chances of leakages, you can sleep worry-free when using menstrual cups. It is probably the only way to prevent sudden search for tampons or pads half asleep in the dark.

Using menstrual cups can help you have worry-free sleep at night

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Gentle for the skin

Sanitary napkins can give you rashes. Tampons can have artificial perfumes and fragrances which can result in skin allergies and irritation on skin. Menstrual cups are free from such drawbacks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.