World Menstrual Hygiene Day: 5 Super Easy Natural Tips To Get Rid Of Period Pain

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28. The day is meant to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene and making an effort to create a world in which women and girls are no longer limited by their periods. On this World Menstrual Hygiene Day, we are going to discuss some important tips that can help in preventing period pain. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says (in one of her posts shared on Facebook) that ideally, periods are not supposed to be painful or discomforting enough to make someone difficult to get out of bed, or complete a whole day at work or school. It is only because of an underlying health condition like anaemia or polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) that some females experience extreme period pain.

Following are some effective tips to keep period pain

1. Live a healthy lifestyle: Lack of exercise, consumption of junk and fried foods, stress and a sedentary lifestyle can all contribute to period pain. Make sure you do yoga, stretching, cardio and strength training exercises regularly. Eat simple, home-cooked food and limit consumption of junk and packaged foods to a bare minimum. Quit smoking and avoid alcohol. These healthy lifestyle changes can help you have pain-free, healthy periods. They can also help in regularising your menstrual cycle.

2. Bananas: Rujuta suggests eating bananas regularly can help in easing period pain. Bananas contain Vitamin B6 and potassium, the two minerals that can prevent bloating and water retention. Lack of potassium or potassium deficiency is also one of the many reasons for period cramps.

3. Raisins and saffron: Another tip which she suggests is having soaked raisins and kesar first thing in the morning. This can be effective when done a week before your periods start. The tip, however, can only be helpful for those with a regular menstrual cycle, and those who know the date of their periods. According to Rujuta, this remedy has shown promising results in people who experience period pain.

4. Eat more legumes: Every other, make sure you eat legume or sprouts. Moong dal, lobia, rajma, chana or kulith dal are some of the healthiest varieties of dals which must be a part of your diet. They will provide your body with health plant protein and will also help in preventing period pain.

5. Vegetables: Diet plays a major role when it comes to period pain. Make sure your diet comprises a lot of raw veggies like sweet potato, jimikand, arbi and raw banana. These vegetables can be helpful in making your periods less painful.

This World Menstrual Hygiene, follow these tips and work towards following a healthy lifestyle if you want to prevent period pain and a healthy menstrual cycle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.