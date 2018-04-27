Irregular Periods Strongly Linked To Type 2 Diabetes In Girls; 7 Causes Of Irregular Periods

Highlights Women with type 2 diabetes are more likely to have irregular periods In most cases, irregular periods take place due to anovulation Exercising too much can lead to irregular periods

A new study says that women with type 2 diabetes are more likely to have high frequency of irregular periods, one of the most important symptoms of PCOD (Polycycstic Ovary Syndrome). PCOD is hormonal disorder which enlarges the ovaries and develops small cysts around their edges, causing insulin resistance (a hallmark of type 2 diabetes). Experts say that girls with type 2 diabetes should be assessed for irregular periods . Their cycles can be painful, heavy and can increase the risk of infertility, fatty liver and endometrial cancer in the future. To avoid any such situations, these girls need to get treatment for diabetes and PCOD.Also read: Dear Parent, Here's How You Can Talk To Your Children About Periods

In most cases, irregular periods take place due to anovulation. Anovulation means that ovulation did not take place due to several hormonal imbalances. Sometimes ovulation takes place but on different times during the month. This is when minor hormonal changes are taking place in the body because of lifestyle and medical conditions. In this article, we shall discuss some causes of irregular periods.

Here are the 7 most common causes of irregular periods. Take a look.

1. Unhealthy diet

Your diet has an important role to play when it comes to your overall health and well-being. A diet low in vitamins, minerals, proteins and probiotics does not make up for your body's nutritional requirements. If you are consuming a diet high in carbs, fats, sugar and additives it can raise your cortisol levels. Cortisol harms the normal functioning of other essential hormones of your body like the sex hormones. As a result, it adversely impacts your menstrual cycles. If you are dealing with irregular periods, you must start eating the right kind of foods. Stick to nutrient-dense foods to avoid hormonal fluctuations.

2. Exercising too much

Exercising is important for your overall health. It keeps your heart in a good state of health. However, when you start exercising too much, like practicing endurance sports or preparing for a marathon, your periods can become irregular. This happens due to physical stress, which again leads to the release of cortisol hormone in the body. This form of exertion can increase the stress levels in the body and deprive it of the energy it needs to produce sex hormones.



3. Stress

Stress in no way can benefit your body. When you start stressing about something for a prolonged period of time, it starts consuming your energy, thereby preventing ovulation. A traumatic incident can put too much pressure on your adrenal hormone, thereby disrupting the production of estrogen. Lack of estrogen prevents your body from developing a uterine lining. As a result, you don't get your period.

4. Low BMI and excessive weight loss

There is a reason why girls who are too thin experience irregular periods. When heir BMI falls below 18 and 19, they start experiencing irregular periods due to lack of fat. Fat is important for the production of estrogen in the body. This is why girls with anorexia or bulimia deal with irregular periods.



Photo Credit: iStock

5. PCOD (polycystic ovary syndrome)

PCOD is a condition characterized by the formation of cyst on the ovaries, thereby interfering with ovulation. Women with PCOD have a history of irregular periods. This condition interferes with fertility and increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes in the future.

6. Stopping birth control pill

When on a birth control pill, periods are stopped intentionally. But after you stop, the periods should resume. In some cases, they don't. Though doctors say that this condition comes back to normal in some time but in some women, it may continue for the years to come.



7. Food allergies and sensitivities

Gluten sensitivity and celiac disease can cause hormonal imbalances. These two conditions can lead to nutritional deficiencies, thereby affecting gut health. They also put too much pressure on the adrenal glands. As a result, their ability to produce sex hormone gets affected, resulting in irregular periods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



