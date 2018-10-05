Celebrity Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Has The Perfect Solution To Exercising On Your Periods

Kayla Itsines says you can exercise during periods, it depends on how you feel

How many times has it happened that you are all ready to hit the gym, determined and energised, but your period hits you? We all know that it takes a lot of motivation and effort to take out time from a hectic schedule for exercising. And when your period hits you unexpectedly, you really don't know whether to exercise or not. While some women experience discomfort and pain on exercising during periods, others find it comparatively convenient as well. Take an abs workout for instance. There are high chances that you might not be able to workout on your abs during your period. According to celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, you can train your abs during your period, but it all depends on how you feel.

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Kayla mentions in the caption of the post that she feels more bloated during her period and doesn't feel like jumping around. When on her period, she gets tired easily too.

Some women experience very painful periods. They must take it easy at this time and not push themselves to workout beyond limits. A person who gets extremely painful periods must avoid resistance training, writes Kayla in the caption. Some walking and stretching for a few days, until the pain lasts, is enough exercising for women during periods which are very painful.

Then, there are some women who would have some good months and some bad months in terms of periods. Good months are the ones with a comfortable menstrual cycle with fewer cramps, fewer symptoms of premenstrual syndrome, normal blood flow and less or bearable pain. The bad months, of course, can be entirely opposite of the good ones or worse than those.

Kayla Itsines is one of those people who have one good month and one bad. So, women who feel that they can train in their good month should definitely go ahead with it.

She sums up her post by sharing a few exercises, which can be done anywhere. Watch the video above to know the abs workout routine by Kayla Itsines. Wishing you a happy and fit weekend everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.