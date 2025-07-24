Bloated During Periods? Try This Ajwain Jeera Drink For Quick Relief

For many women, the menstrual cycle brings more than just cramps and mood swings. It brings the unwelcome companion of period bloating. This common symptom can leave you feeling puffy, uncomfortable, and self-conscious. But what causes this water retention and more importantly, how can you alleviate it? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared the cure for period bloating in her latest Instagram post.

In the caption, she wrote, "Feeling heavy, puffy, or sluggish before your period? That uncomfortable bloating isn't random - it's hormonal." See the post here:

Why does period bloating occur?

Estrogen rises before your period, making your body hold onto sodium and water. Progesterone drops, and a hormone called aldosterone increases, which tells your kidneys to retain even more fluid. This activates the RAAS pathway (your body's fluid-balancing system), leading to water retention and bloating at a cellular level.

How can you get rid of period bloating?

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared the recipe to make an ajwain, jeera and ginger drink that helps you get rid of the uncomfortable feeling. Here is the full recipe:

Ingredients: 1 tsp ajwain (carom seeds), 1 tsp jeera (cumin seeds), 1 inch fresh ginger (crushed or sliced) and 2 cups water.

Method: Add all ingredients to a saucepan with 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer for 5-7 minutes. Strain into a cup and sip warm.

Drink once or twice a day, especially 1-2 days before your period and during the first couple of days of menstruation.

This simple yet effective drink helps alleviate water retention, reduce discomfort, and promote overall well-being. With a little self-care and the right tools, you can take control of period bloating and enjoy a more comfortable menstrual cycle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.