Top 10 Doctor-Recommended Foods That Can Help Eliminate Bloating

Bloating is a common digestive issue often caused by constipation or excess gas. A bloated stomach can be quite discomforting, characterized by feelings of tightness, fullness, and pressure in the belly. While these symptoms are usually mild, some individuals may experience intense pain. The good news is that bloating can be effectively managed with lifestyle changes. What you eat and drink can significantly impact bloating and other digestive problems. In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the "gut doctor" and a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a list of 10 foods that can help eliminate bloating quickly.

Top 10 foods to relieve bloating

1. Ginger

Ginger is a well-known remedy for bloating and digestion issues. It is loaded with anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Ginger can effectively reduce constipation and other causes of bloating.

2. Peppermint

Peppermint contains cooling properties. It can effectively boost digestion by relaxing digestive muscles. Peppermint can also help reduce gas and nausea effectively.

3. Fennel seeds

Chewing fennel seeds after meals can help reduce bloating and boost overall digestive health. These tiny seeds stimulate the production of digestive enzymes which further aid in breaking down food.

4. Pineapple

Pineapple is well-packed with enzymes called bromelain that aid digestion. Additionally, it is a good source of vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, folate and several antioxidants.

5. Papaya

This tropical fruit is rich in digestive enzymes and vitamins, making it a perfect choice for a healthy snack. It is primarily rich in an enzyme called papain, which helps break down proteins.

6. Cucumber

Cucumbers are a refreshing addition to salads, valued for their high water content and cooling properties. It is also an effective remedy for bloating.

7. Kiwi

Kiwi fruit is nutrient-dense. With high fibre, vitamin C and potassium content, kiwi can be a great addition to your daily diet. This tangy fruit also supports digestion and eliminates bloating.

8. Yogurt or dahi

Creamy yogurt is a probiotic-rich dairy product that supports gut health and ensures smooth digestion.

9. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and plant protein. They support smooth digestion and also help with weight loss.

10. Lemon water

Lemon water offers several health benefits, including improved hydration and digestion. It is rich in vitamin C and contains a high level of antioxidants.

Try these foods and drinks to beat bloating effectively. If bloating persists, seek medical help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.