Bloated? Nutritionist Suggests 5 Simple Foods For This Monsoon

Feeling bloated after having meals during the monsoon? You're not alone. This is one of the most common health issues of this gloomy weather, with sudden pouring at various times of the day. But worry not, as nutritionist Lovneet Batra has come up with easy fixes in the food. In a video on Instagram, she explained the key reason behind difficulty in digestion during monsoon, which leads to bloating. She writes in the caption of the video, “High humidity, slower digestion, and wrong food choices can lead to that heavy, gassy feeling we all hate,” adding about the quick fixes for the problems. “Monsoon digestion needs more support than usual, and these foods do exactly that.”

Check out the post here:

Here are 5 functional foods according to the nutritionist to beat the bloat — naturally and effectively:

1. Fermented Red Rice Kanji

The nutritionist recommends to “swap your chaas for red rice kanji”. According to her, this fermented probiotic drink supports gut flora and calms inflammation, which is a key reason for monsoon bloating.

Additional Tip - Have it mid-morning or 30 minutes before lunch.

2. Ajwain Water

Lovneet Batra writes, “Ajwain Water to the Rescue - Rich in thymol, this simple remedy helps digest heavy meals and reduces gas formation.” As the homemade drink helps in breaking down food easily, it also soothes your digestive tract.

Additional Tip - Sip the Ajwain water warm on an empty stomach or post-meal.

3. Soaked Sabja Seeds

She calls the basil seeds “instant relief”, adding, “These cooling seeds absorb water, expand in your stomach, and ease acidity and bloating. The sabja seeds also help in cooling the gut, besides easing out digestion naturally.

Additional Tip - Soak 1 teaspoon for 20 minutes. Then, add them to lemon water or chaas before indulging in them.

4. Hing in Dals or Buttermilk

The nutritionist says, “Just a pinch reduces gas by inhibiting gut fermentation,” mentioning the traditional bloating remedy as a monsoon essential.

Additional Tip - Temper dal or mix a pinch of hing in buttermilk post meals.

5. Kokum Water

“Naturally rich in hydroxycitric acid, kokum improves digestion and reduces bloating,” Lovneet states. According to her, it also cools the body and prevents the post-meal puffiness.

Additional Tip - Soak kokum in water, strain, and sip chilled.

“Try these 5 remedies and let your gut breathe easy this season,” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.