These Healthy Foods Might Be The Cause Behind You Feeling Bloated

Surprisingly, even healthy foods can lead to bloating in some people. While these foods are packed with nutrients, fibre, and beneficial compounds, they may also contain certain sugars, starches, or fibres that are harder for the body to digest. These undigested particles reach the large intestine, where they are fermented by gut bacteria, producing gas and causing bloating. Foods such as cruciferous vegetables, legumes, and even certain fruits can trigger bloating in people with sensitive digestive systems or gut disorders like IBS. It doesn't mean these foods are bad, it just means some moderation or preparation tweaks may help. Below we list some healthy foods you can avoid to minimise bloating.

10 Healthy foods that might be the cause behind you feeling bloated

1. Broccoli

A nutrient powerhouse, broccoli is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants. However, it belongs to the cruciferous family, which contains raffinose, a complex sugar that's tough to digest. Once it reaches the colon, gut bacteria ferment it, leading to gas and bloating.

2. Cauliflower

Like broccoli, cauliflower is rich in fibre and beneficial nutrients but also contains complex carbs and sulphur compounds. These can ferment in the gut and produce gas, especially when consumed raw or in large quantities.

3. Lentils

Lentils are a great plant-based protein and fibre source. These sugars are not easily absorbed in the small intestine, making lentils a common bloating culprit for sensitive individuals.

4. Beans

Beans like kidney, black, or chickpeas are loaded with fibre and protein, but they also contain resistant starch. These ferment in the gut and may cause significant gas unless properly soaked or cooked.

5. Onions

Although low in calories and packed with antioxidants, onions contain fructans, a group of fermentable carbohydrates. These can trigger bloating and digestive distress, especially in people with IBS.

6. Garlic

Garlic shares the same fructan content as onions. Even in small amounts, raw garlic can cause bloating and discomfort for some people. Cooking it may reduce its bloating effects slightly.

7. Apples

An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but it can also cause bloating due to its fibre, fructose, and sorbitol content. These natural sugars and sugar alcohols may not be well absorbed, leading to fermentation and gas.

8. Quinoa

Though it's a popular gluten-free superfood, quinoa contains saponins and fibre that may irritate the gut lining and cause gas or bloating in some people, especially when not rinsed properly before cooking.

9. Avocados

Avocados are rich in healthy fats and nutrients, but they are also high in sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that can ferment in the colon and cause bloating or diarrhoea in sensitive people if consumed in excess.

10. Greek yogurt

While it's rich in protein and probiotics, Greek yogurt can cause bloating in people who are lactose intolerant or sensitive to dairy. Even though it has less lactose than regular yogurt, it may still trigger discomfort.

Limit these foods today to ensure better gut health and to minimise bloating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.