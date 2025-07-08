Doctor-Approved Morning Drinks To Eliminate Bloating Immediately

Do you often wake up with a feeling of fullness in your stomach? This uncomfortable feeling can be bloating. Bloating can occur at any time of the day and is often accompanied by pain, excessive gas, frequent burping, and abdominal rumbling. Several factors can contribute to bloating, including eating right before bedtime, inadequate hydration, lack of movement after meals, high consumption of salt and sugar, and eating foods that cause gas.

The key to preventing bloating is to understand its causes and make necessary adjustments to your diet and lifestyle. One effective remedy for bloating is to start your day with healthy drinks that promote digestion.

In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the "gut doctor" and a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared 3 best breakfast drinks that can help you eliminate bloating fast.

3 Gastroenterologist-approved breakfast drinks that beat bloating fast

1. Warm ginger tea

According to Dr. Sethi, ginger tea soothes digestion and reduces inflammation further helping reduce bloating. Ginger tea also helps reduce nausea, blood pressure and cholesterol. Additionally, it helps promote healthy blood sugar levels.

2. Plain kefir

Kefir is a fermented drink made with milk. It is a powerful probiotic that can effectively boost gut health. "Plain kafir is packed with probiotic and gentle on digestion," Dr. Sethi mentioned in the post. Kefir also contains anti-bacterial properties, improves bone health and is low in lactose.

3. Warm water with honey and cinnamon

Drinking warm water with honey and cinnamon calms the gut and boosts digestion. It can also help fight bacterial infections in the gut.

The combination of cinnamon and honey may offer many additional benefits. Its powerful duo helps manage diabetes effectively, improves heart health and helps support wound healing.

These simple morning drinks can help reduce bloating. However, if you continue to have severe bloating, seek medical help. Your doctor can help rule out any underlying medical conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.