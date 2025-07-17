"RCB invited public without consulting police": Bengaluru Stampede Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) invited people for a victory parade to Chinnaswamy stadium "unilaterally" and "without consultation/ permission" from city police, the Karnataka government has said in its report to the High Court on the stampede that claimed 11 lives.

The report has been made public following a direction by the Karnataka High Court. The state government had urged the court to keep the report confidential, but the court stated there were no legal grounds for such confidentiality.

'No Proper Permission Request'

The state government has said in its report that the RCB management contacted police on June 3 -- the day RCB won the IPL after an 18-year trophy drought -- and informed the cops about a possible victory parade. This was in the nature of an intimation, not a requisition for permission as required under the law," the report says. It adds that such permissions must be sought at least seven days before the event.

"In the present case, no applications in the prescribed formats were submitted to the licensing authority by the applicant/organiser. In the absence of such information required under the prescribed formats, it was not possible for the licence-granting authority to consider the request positively. Accordingly, the PI of the Cubbon Park Police

Station did not grant the permission to the request made by KSCA on 03.06.2025 at around 6.30 pm, due to a lack of information regarding the expected approximate gathering, arrangements made, possible bottlenecks, and the like, for both possible outcomes of the final match, i.e., whether RCB won or lost," the report says.

'Public Invite Without Consulting Cops'

The report says RCB, without consulting the police, posted a photo at 7.01 am the next day on its official social media handles, "informing that there is free entry for people and inviting the public to participate in the Victory Parade, which would commence at Vidhana Soudha and conclude at Chinnaswamy Stadium".

Another post was made at 8 am, reiterating this information. "Subsequently, on 04.06.2025, at 8:55 am, the RCB shared a video clip of Mr. Virat Kohli, a prominent player of the RCB team, on RCB's official handle @Rcbtweets on X, in which he stated that the team intended to celebrate this victory with the people of Bengaluru city and RCB fans on 04.06.2025 in Bengaluru," the report says.

"Thereafter, RCB made one more post at 3:14 p.m on 04.06.2024, announcing a Victory Parade to be held from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, stating that this victory parade would be followed by celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium. This post mentioned, for the first and only time, that free passes (limited entry) were available on shop.royalchallengers.com, and until this point, there had been no information regarding the disbursement of passes, implying that the event was open to all based on RCB's prior posts," it adds.

Massive Crowd

The posts, the report said, drew immense engagement online and got a combined 44 lakh views. "This led to a public gathering of immense proportions, exceeding 3,00,000, individuals. One basis for estimating the crowd size is the BMRCL ridership numbers for 04.06.2025, which transported around 9.66 lakh persons on that date (with the average ridership on regular days being around 6 lakh persons per day). Therefore, including those who travelled on foot, used public transport, and private means on 04.06.2025, the estimated gathering would be well beyond 3,00,000, individuals," it says.