US Embassy's Visa Warning After Indian Caught Stealing From Target Store

The US Embassy in India has issued a visa warning stating that committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States could lead to a visa being revoked. The advisory comes after an Indian woman was caught stealing items worth Rs 1.1 lakh at a Target store in Illinois.

As a word of caution, the advisory further stated that such an act - robbery - could make one ineligible for future US visas, preventing re-entry into the US. Therefore, the embassy urged foreign visitors to adhere to law and order.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the US Embassy in India wrote, "Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won't just cause you legal issues - it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws."

According to the information available on congress.gov, the official website for US federal legislative information, stealing property likely violates numerous state laws that criminalise theft in various forms, and, depending on the circumstances, it may also run afoul of federal criminal law.

The US Code uses terms like larceny, embezzlement, robbery, and burglary in the titles of code chapters or statutory sections.

Background: The Why Of US Embassy's Warning For Foreign Visitors

An Indian woman allegedly spent over seven hours in a Target store, picking up items worth $1,300 (Rs 1.1 lakh) and then tried to leave the store without paying. The incident, which took place on May 1, came to light after a Target employee's confrontation with the woman went viral.

"On May 1, 2025, police were called to Target after a woman spent hours inside the store stealing items, ultimately attempting to walk out with thousands of dollars in unpaid merchandise. This is footage of the events that followed," the caption of the video shared on YouTube read.

In a video, which is the police bodycam footage, a Target employee can be seen accusing the Indian woman of spending hours in the store and attempting to leave with a cart full of items.

"We saw this woman roaming around the store for the last 7 hours. She was picking up items, checking her phone, moving between aisles, and eventually tried to walk out the west gate without paying," the staffer says in the clip.

The woman offered to pay for the products in her shopping cart and resolve the matter with the cops, but she was handcuffed and taken to the police station.

"Are you allowed to steal things in India? I did not think so," the woman police officer, interrogating the woman, is heard saying.

According to the video, she's facing felony charges, and although she hasn't been arrested yet, charges are anticipated.