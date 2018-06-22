6 Yoga Poses For Women To Get Relief From Menstrual Cramps

Menstrual cramps can be dealt with the help of these simple yoga poses

Here are 6 yoga poses that can help you reducing the pain you experience due to menstrual cramps:

Menstrual cramps are a painful experience for many women. These cramps occur due to the contraction of the uterus to shed the endometrium. Yoga can be helpful in dealing with menstrual cramps. For some women, menstrual cramps can be painful and discomforting. Menstrual pain is associated with back and inner thigh pain. Along with the menstrual cramps, some women also experience nausea , dizziness, headaches and loose stools. Menstrual cramps can also be experienced during endometriosis uterine fibroids and pelvic inflammatory disease. To get rid of menstrual cramps women practice a lot of techniques. They use hot water bottle to soothe the pain, drink chamomile tea and take rest. While many women can handle their pain through simpler ways, some women prefer to take painkillers to stop the pain. However, one of the best ways to bid goodbye to menstrual cramps is exercise or practice yoga. Any form of physical activity can help ease the pain. Usually during this time of the month, practicing rigorous exercise can become difficult for women. This is where yoga comes to aid.

1. Child's pose

Child pose is an extremely relaxing pose which can help to relieve the menstrual pains. It is one of the most active poses with any yoga exercise. For this pose, you need to sit on your knees in a way that your body is resting on the top of your thighs and arms are stretched outwards in front of you.

The child pose helps in the alignment on your back. It helps in relieving the pain in the back region. Along with that, it helps in relaxing the mind too.





Child pose helps in the alignment on your back

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Reclining twist pose

The reclining twist is supposed to stimulate, detox and sooth the body. For this pose, start by laying down on your back with your arms stretched outwards beside your body. Now pull one leg over and across your body. Slightly bend your knee to avoid any muscle tension. Then bend your body slightly towards the bent leg while keeping your arm stretched out in the same position as it was. Look towards your arm opposite to the leg.

This exercise stretches your spine. Holding this position for a few minutes can help you ease the nerves during the menstruation which can help you relieve the pain.



3. Knees-to-chest pose

The knees-to-chest pose is also helpful when it comes to menstrual cramps. This pose can help you relax the muscle in your lower back region and the abdominal muscles. To practice this pose, you can lie on your back and pull your knees together towards your abdominal region.

The knees-to-chest pose can also increase blood flow in your abdominal region. With the increased blood blow, your internal organs function properly. This relaxes and calms the body.



The knees-to-chest pose decreases pain in the lower back

4. The camel pose

The camel pose might get a little difficult to perform during your periods. But it is extremely helpful when it comes to ease menstrual cramps. A little strength and flexibility is required to perform the camel pose. For the camel pose, you should start with sitting on your knees with your back completely straight. Then stretch towards your back and try to hold your heels. You might use a chair or some form of back support for maintaining balance.

The camel pose causes stretching in your abdominal region. The pull in your stomach signals your uterine muscles which brings an end to the contractions, thus easing the menstrual cramps. The camel pose also stretches the spine which relieves mild lower back pain.



5. Forward fold

It may be difficult getting up from your bed during your periods. But it is important to do so. Staying continuously in the bed can make your muscles stiff. Standing up can ease the blood circulation your body. For the forward fold pose, you need to stand up and bend your upper body towards your toes. You can hold your elbows by your hands.

The forward fold pose can help to ease the pain behind the neck area and makes blood circulation easier. It also relives the pain in the inner thighs, hamstrings, calves and back.



6. Resting corpse pose

More commonly known as the shav asana, the resting corpse pose is the most relaxing pose. It is usually performed at the end of all yoga exercises. Even though the resting corpse pose the simplest form of yoga, it has a lot of benefits. This pose requires you to lie down comfortable on your back without causing any twist and turns to your body.

The resting corpse pose relaxes your body and mind. It evens your breathing and helps your mind get distracted from the menstrual pain thus, relieving you of the menstrual cramps.

A simple resting corpse pose can relax your body and calm your mind

Photo Credit: iStock

