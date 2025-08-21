This One Exercise Is Scientifically Proven To Help You Sleep Better: Study

A recent study suggests that high-intensity yoga could be the best exercise for improving sleep. Published in the journal Sleep and Biological Rhythms, a meta-analysis led by researchers at Harbin Sport University in China examined data from 30 randomised controlled trials. These trials included over 2,500 people from more than a dozen countries who suffered from sleep disturbances.

The findings showed that practising high-intensity yoga for less than 30 minutes, just twice a week, was more effective at improving sleep quality than other forms of exercise like walking, resistance training, and aerobic workouts. The positive results were seen relatively quickly, in as few as 8 to 10 weeks.

While the study doesn't pinpoint exactly why yoga is so beneficial for sleep, scientists have a few ideas. They believe its unique combination of physical activity and mindfulness plays a key role. Yoga raises the heart rate and strengthens muscles, similar to other exercises. However, its focus on breath control is thought to be particularly important, as it can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the body's "rest and digest" state. This promotes a feeling of calm that may lead to better sleep.

The study's authors caution that these findings should be interpreted carefully because of the limited research on the long-term effects of specific exercises on sleep. They stress that while exercise in general is good for sleep, there is no one-size-fits-all solution for everyone.