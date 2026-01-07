Feeling Overindulged After The Holidays? Fitness Trainer Shares Easy Workout Routine To Lose Weight

As the New Year begins, many of us reflect on our holiday indulgences and feel the urge to get back on track. The festive season is often accompanied by rich foods and drinks that can leave us feeling sluggish and weighed down. With the holidays behind us, it is time to focus on rejuvenating our bodies and minds. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recommends incorporating exercises that boost metabolism and burn calories into your workout routine. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "We laughed, we celebrated, we ate well — and now it's time to move again. If the holidays left you feeling a little heavier, this 5-minute core routine is a great place to begin."

Yasmin Karachiwala's Workout Routine:

1. Alternating Leg Raises

This is a core exercise that helps strengthen the lower abs and improve hip mobility. Leg raises are done by lying on your back, lifting one straight leg at a time towards the ceiling, and slowly lowering it while keeping the other leg extended and the lower back pressed to the floor. Key tips include controlling the movement, engaging the core and avoiding arching the back.

2. Side-To-Side Heel Touch

This exercise is performed while lying on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the floor. Lift your shoulders slightly and reach one hand at a time to tap the corresponding heel. Keep alternating sides slowly to work the abdominal muscles without straining the neck. It helps improve core stability and lateral flexion, while also easing lower back discomfort.

3. Straight Leg Lowers

This exercise is effective for improving hip mobility and core strength. It is performed while lying on your back and involves slowly lowering one or both straight legs towards the floor while keeping the lower back pressed down. The challenge is to engage the abs to prevent arching and maintain stability.

4. Bicycle Crunch

The bicycle crunch is a bodyweight exercise that targets the entire abdominal region. Start by lying flat on your back with your lower back pressed to the floor. Place your hands lightly behind your head with elbows out. Raise your knees to a 90-degree angle and lift your shoulder blades off the floor. Bring your right elbow towards your left knee while straightening your right leg. Return to the centre and repeat on the opposite side.

5. Plank Hold With Leg Lift

This exercise builds strength, balance and stability by combining the static challenge of a plank with dynamic leg movement. It involves holding a plank position and slowly lifting one leg 5 to 8 inches off the floor. Try to keep the leg straight and avoid bending the knee.

Ms Karachiwala recommends performing three sets of this workout routine with 12–15 repetitions each.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.