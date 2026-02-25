China Boy Vows To Skip Rope For Every Like, Gets 1.8 Million. Then This Happens...

A seven year old boy in eastern China has gone viral after agreeing to skip rope as many times as the number of likes his video received, only to see it attract more than 1.8 million thumbs up, according to South China Morning Post.

The boy, nicknamed Tangdou, which means sugar bean, appeared in a clip shared by his father on 9 February. In the video, his father asked whether he would skip rope according to the number of likes the post gained. Tangdou confidently agreed.

Within a day, the video had received 1.8 million likes. By the following day, the figure had risen to 1.83 million.

As per SCMP, Tangdou, who is seven, is 1.32 metres tall and weighs 45 kilograms. According to China's National Health Commission, boys of his age are usually between 120 and 126 centimetres tall and weigh between 19 and 26 kilograms.

The challenge began after Tangdou reunited with his parents in Shandong province for the winter holiday. His father noticed that his primary school had assigned skipping rope 100 times a day as homework and decided to turn it into a weight loss plan.

He promised to reward his son 10 yuan for every 0.5 kilogram lost, but said the boy would pay the same amount if he gained weight.

After seeing the number of likes, Tangdou admitted he could not possibly skip that many times and jokingly asked his father to do it for him.

The father later said he would supervise his son's exercise for health reasons and hoped the boy would learn the importance of keeping promises. The video has amused many online, with some users saying they could not stop laughing at the scale of the challenge.