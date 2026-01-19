"$109 A Month": Studio Apartment In China Goes Viral For Its Surprising Affordability

A small studio apartment in a Chinese city has caught the attention of social media users after a video showed it could be rented for only $109 a month. The video, shared on X by a user named Xu Zhenqing, gives a full tour of the apartment and has quickly gone viral.

According to the video, the monthly rent for this studio apartment in a second-tier Chinese city is approximately 780 yuan ($109). It has been viewed more than four million times, and viewers expressed surprise, curiosity and admiration.

The footage shows a clean and ready-to-use living space, complete with basic furniture, a sleeping area, a small kitchen and a bathroom. The apartment, despite being small, looks well maintained and organised.

Watch Video Here:

✨🇨🇳This studio apartment in a second-tier Chinese city can be rented for about 780 yuan per month (≈109 USD). pic.twitter.com/PjNbMFX4x7 — 🇨🇳XuZhenqing徐祯卿 (@XueJia24682) January 17, 2026

Social Media Reaction

Many people were surprised to see such affordable apartment prices, especially when compared with rents in big cities around the world.

One user commented, "How is this possible, brother? Please tell. Is this a scam? Or what? Abandoned city? Or the west is cooked?"

Another user noted, "How thin are the walls though."