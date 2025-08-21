"Don't Let Work Consume You": Warns British Entrepreneur In Viral LinkedIn Post

In a message that's echoing with professionals across the globe, Dan Murray, British entrepreneur and co-founder of wellness brand Heights, is urging workers to prioritise their mental and physical health over the relentless demands of their jobs. His recent LinkedIn post titled "12 Reasons why you should always leave the office on time." has gone viral, as it delivers a powerful reminder about the dangers of overworking and the importance of leaving the office on time.

Murray, also an angel investor in more than 90 startups, laid out 12 compelling reasons why employees should draw a clear line between work and personal life. At the heart of his post is a stark but vital message: don't sacrifice your well-being for work.

"Work is a never-ending process," Murray writes. "But your time and health are finite-and far more valuable."

The post arrives at a time when burnout and stress-related illnesses are at an all-time high, especially in industries where overworking is often glorified. According to the World Health Organization, working long hours has been linked to serious health risks, including heart disease, stroke, anxiety, and depression.

Murray, who built Heights around the idea of mental wellness and cognitive performance, is no stranger to the costs of poor work-life balance. His advice stems from both experience and research. In the post, he explains how productivity drops significantly after extended hours, how relationships suffer, and how chronic overwork is simply unsustainable.

"Your job is just a part of who you are, not your entire identity," he says.

Among the 12 reasons listed, several key points stand out: working long hours leads to diminished productivity, damages health, and disrupts personal relationships. Murray emphasizes that by leaving the office on time, workers set boundaries, recharge their energy, and ultimately become better team members.

"When you care for yourself outside of work, you'll be a better contributor to your team overall," he adds.

The response to Murray's post has been overwhelmingly positive, with thousands of likes and shares from professionals in various industries echoing the sentiment. Many have shared their own stories of burnout and recovery, suggesting a growing movement toward healthier workplace culture.

As companies continue to rethink their approach to employee well-being in the post-pandemic era, Murray's message is both timely and necessary.

"Don't sacrifice your well-being for work," Murray concludes.