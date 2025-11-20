"Mamdani Is Indian": Mehdi Hasan Schools Eric Trump Over Anti-India Claim

British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan sharply criticised US President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, after he made sweeping allegations about New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of anti-Indian and antisemitic attitudes.

In a recent interview, Eric Trump described the 34-year-old Democrat as someone who "hates the Indian population" and branded him a "socialist communist". He further claimed Mamdani harbours animosity toward both Indian and Jewish communities.

Hasan fired back on X, slamming Eric Trump's remarks. Sharing the interview clip, he wrote, "Zohran Mamdani is Indian. This is why they call Eric the dumbest of the dumb sons." Hasan, whose parents are originally from Hyderabad, challenged the logic of Eric Trump's assertion that an Indian-origin politician "hates" Indians.

Zohran Mamdani *is* Indian. This is why they call Eric the dumbest of the dumb sons. https://t.co/wh7LaJFKkH — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 18, 2025

Eric Trump's criticism extended to Mamdani's political positions, including a campaign statement in which Mamdani said he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visited New York. In the interview, Eric Trump claimed the city had elected "a socialist... communist... who wants to nationalise grocery stores and wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population."

Mamdani, son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, has not responded directly to Eric Trump's accusations that he "hates" Indians or Jewish people.

Eric Trump, who also serves as executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, criticised Mamdani's policy agenda, arguing that New York needs "safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes."

Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, made history earlier this month by winning the New York City mayoral election. He will be the city's first Muslim mayor and youngest leader in more than a century when he takes office on January 1. His victory in a city home to more Jews than Jerusalem adds another layer of significance to the win.

