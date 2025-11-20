$40,000 For 40 Years Of Service: Indian-Origin Man Honoured By McDonald's

An Indian-origin man who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving customers at a McDonald's outlet in Massachusetts received a red-carpet welcome on Monday. Coworkers and franchise leaders celebrated his four decades at the American fast food chain with much pomp and splendour.

Balbir Singh, who began his career with the chain in Saugus shortly after moving to the United States in the 1980s, arrived at the McDonald's in a limousine to find cheering employees gathered for a surprise ceremony honouring his milestone.

As part of the celebration, Singh was presented with a service award, a commemorative “One in Eight” jacket, referencing the large number of Americans who have worked at McDonald's, and a $40,000 check for his 40 years at the restaurant, 7 News Boston reported.

Franchise owner Lindsay Wallin, whose family has operated the restaurant for decades, praised Singh's impact on the business and the people who work there.

“Forty years of service for someone who has helped shape the heart and soul of our organisation,” Wallin said, as per Item Live.

Wallin said that her father and the original franchise owner, Bob King, worked closely with Singh for most of his journey with the company. She said King's legacy was about creating a “McFamily” built on hard work, opportunity and loyalty.

“Many of the people standing here were part of that original team, including Balbir,” she said.

Now overseeing the business, Wallin said Singh's contribution remains invaluable.

“One of the things that I admire most about Balbir is that he has embraced our company motto of ‘Why not?' Why not try something new? Why not grow? Why not push for better? That attitude has fueled our success and opened doors for so many of our employees,” she said.

Singh began working at a McDonald's location in Somerville in 1985.

“I first started as crew. I worked in the kitchen and helped in the back… I tried to do everything,” he said. His early responsibilities eventually led to promotions and, over time, to supervising multiple stores.

“I'm really, really proud to work for this company,” he said.

Later in the day, Singh, also known as Pargan to many, was taken to dinner in a limousine, where coworkers again rolled out a red carpet in his honour.

Colleagues affectionately call him “papa bear.”

“He's just a great guy, he's committed to the business, he's committed to his employees, they all call him ‘papa bear', they love him. It was just a no-brainer to go big for him, for sure,” Wallin said.

For Singh, the reason he has stayed with the company for four decades is, “It's kind of family, just put it that way. You know, that's why I'm here so long.”