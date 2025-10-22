Changing Weather Means High Risk Of Contracting Infections; Tips For Prevention

After long unbearable summer months comes the relief of a cold breeze. But, with this breeze come new diseases and infections. This weather change causes change in the daylight hours, temperature and humidity which can increase our risk of various diseases. According to National Library of Medicine, one of the main culprits are infections. Understanding the impact of weather changes on our susceptibility to infections can help us better avoid them. Let's understand how changing weather increases our risk of contracting infections and what preventive tips can help you stay safe.

How does changing weather increase infection risk?

Sudden change in the weather can affect your immune response. This happens because the cold weather constricts your blood vessels which in response reduces the effectiveness of your immune cells which leads to viruses thriving.

The weather causes reduction in humidity levels. Less humidity causes nasal passages to dry out which can trap viruses and bacteria and increase risk of infection.

Many people experience allergies like pollen or dust which can increase risk of infections as it irritates respiratory passages.

Lesser daylight hours reduce your exposure to vitamin D. Vitamin D plays a huge role in supporting proper functioning of your immune system.

Now that you understand what makes you more susceptible to infections as the weather changes, let's discuss what tips can help you stay safe.

Prevention tips to protect you from seasonal infections

1. The hydration hack

Drinking adequate water does more than you think. Adequate hydration helps flush our toxins, keeps your nasal passage moist and supports better immune response. Try to consume at least 2 litres of water daily for better protection from infections this season. Studies suggest, dehydration can noticeably worsen immunity.

2. Eat right

As you may already know, various nutrients support your immune system. Eating foods rich in vitamin C,D and zinc can boost your immunity immensely. Studies encourage including citrus fruits, nuts and leafy vegetables in your diet.

3. Sunbathe

Sunbathing does more than just making you feel warm and cozy during the cold months. Soaking in the sun boosts your vitamin D levels which is directly linked to stronger immunity. Avoid sunbathing during poor AQI and follow adequate safety tips.

4. Get good sleep

Sleep is the most efficient and low-effort hack to prevent infections during the weather change. Many studies suggest that sleep plays a huge role in boosting your immunity. Along with this, proper sleep gives your body the time to repair itself and produce cells that can fight infections.

5. Reduce stress

Chronic stress has shown to worsen health in various ways. One such way is sabotaging your immunity. Chronic stress can weaken immunity and exponentially increase your risk of diseases according to studies.

5. Have good hygiene

While this might go without saying, it is necessary to reiterate that good hygiene goes a long way towards protecting you from infections. Wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. Always cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to reduce the risk of others.

6. Workout

Health benefits of exercising is an endless list. One of the many benefits include its assistance in improving your immunity. Exercising helps improve blood circulation which supports cell function and better immunity.

7. Avoid irritants

Factors like pollution, smoking or smoke can irritate your throat and exacerbate discomfort. Reducing your exposure to these irritants helps reduce your risk of throat infections.

8. Avoid alcohol intake

Excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to suppressing your immune system which makes it harder for your body to fight seasonal infections. If you can't quit, limit intake of alcohol today to stay healthier.

Season changes are inevitable but your health crisis shouldn't be. Taking proactive and protective steps against seasonal infections can keep you safe. Follow these tips to reduce your risk of seasonal diseases and to maintain good overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

