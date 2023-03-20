Immunity: 6 Foods To Eat During The Change In Season, According To A Nutritionist

Certain foods have the ability to improve our immunity and boost our overall health

Our body some time to adjust to changes in weather, air pressure, and temperature. This is especially true if your immunity is impaired because you are more likely to get sick. Maintaining a seasonal diet is very challenging because the weather is continuously changing. Nonetheless, it's crucial to eat the correct foods in order to maintain good health. As it stands, make sure to avoid sniffles when there are just sporadic changes.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of foods and why these foods can be helpful during the season change. She writes, “Spring is the season of colour - in terms of flora, fauna and even food! But this change in the weather brings a huge respite that makes us vulnerable to common infections like cold and cough. So, here are some foods that can keep you healthy and protect you from seasonal ailments.”

6 Foods to eat as the seasons changes, according to the nutritionist:

1. Moong sprouts

The sprouting process itself enhances the vitamins and minerals. As a result, sprouts are rich in magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, and vitamin K. It also increases antioxidants - in sprouts. Antioxidants like copper, iron and zinc are known to improve the body's defence against diseases and bacteria.

2. Vitamin C-containing fruits and vegetables

Our body does not produce Vitamin C on its own, and hence it becomes more important that we intake foods that are rich in the vitamin C (orange/amla/bell pepper/tomato/cruciferous vegetables), especially in change of season.

3. Yogurt

The 'good bacteria' in fermented probiotics and natural sources like yogurt naturally help give a boost to your immunity, thereby improving your ability to stay safe, this flu season.

4. Garlic

A natural chemical ingredient called allicin in garlic has amazing antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, that can help fight bacteria and viruses, and therefore reduce your risk of catching a cold or flu.

5. Papaya

Papaya, this fruit improves digestion due to its high fibre content and enzyme papain. It is also rich in vitamin C which helps enhance immunity.

6. Drumstick

High on vitamin C and antioxidants, drumstick helps to combat common cold, flu and stave off several common infections. Drumstick blessed with a richness of essential B vitamins like thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in stimulating the secretion of digestive juices and helps in the smooth functioning of the digestive system.

Look at her post:

Add these foods to your diet right away to keep all weather-triggered ailments at bay.

