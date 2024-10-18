As The Weather Changes, Risk Of Infections Increases; Here's How To Prevent Them

Keeping your body warm is important for immune function

You are at a higher risk of infections and colds during the fall due to several factors. As the weather cools, people tend to spend more time indoors in close proximity, which increases the likelihood of spreading viruses. The drop in temperature can also weaken our immune defences, making us more susceptible to infections like the cold and flu. Furthermore, viruses tend to thrive in cooler, dry air, and lower humidity levels allow them to linger in the air longer. While the change in season brings about these risks, preventive strategies such as maintaining good hygiene, staying hydrated, and boosting immunity through proper nutrition can help reduce the risk of falling ill. In this article, we share a list of tips you can follow to reduce your risk of infections as the weather changes.

10 Tips to prevent infections as the weather changes

1. Wash hands frequently

Regular handwashing with soap and water is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent the spread of infections. Be sure to wash hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places or touching surfaces.

2. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps keep your immune system strong and flushes out toxins, making your body more resilient against infections.

3. Eat a nutrient-rich diet

Focus on eating immune-boosting foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. Foods high in vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidants help strengthen the immune system to fight off viruses.

4. Get a flu shot

Vaccination is an essential preventive measure, especially during the fall and winter months when flu season peaks. It helps reduce the likelihood of catching the flu or having severe symptoms if infected.

5. Keep your living space clean

Regularly disinfect commonly touched surfaces like doorknobs, phones, and countertops to prevent the spread of germs in your home or workspace.

6. Dress warmly

Keeping your body warm helps maintain healthy circulation, which is important for immune function. Wearing layers of clothing and using scarves to protect the throat can prevent cold-related immune weakening.

7. Exercise regularly

Moderate exercise boosts circulation, promotes the production of immune cells, and reduces stress, all of which contribute to better protection against infections.

8. Get adequate sleep

Sleep is essential for immune function. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to allow your body to repair itself and stay prepared to fend off illnesses.

9. Avoid touching your face

Viruses can enter your body through your eyes, nose, and mouth. Reducing the frequency of face-touching can lower the risk of transferring germs from your hands to your respiratory system.

10. Manage stress

Chronic stress can suppress immune function, making you more vulnerable to infections. Practice stress-relief techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to maintain a strong immune system as the weather changes.

By following these tips, you can help protect yourself and reduce the risk of infections as the seasons transition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.