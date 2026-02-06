Top 10 Foods To Reduce Liver Fat And Inflammation: AIIMS, Harvard-Trained Doctor Shares List

Fatty liver is one of the emerging concerns in India, with experts warning that nearly one in three adults are affected by the disease. Fatty liver occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver, which can lead to liver inflammation and even failure when not treated. Nutrition plays a key role when you have a fatty liver. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recommends 10 specific foods in your diet to support liver health.

Top 10 foods for fatty liver

1. Garlic

It is great for your liver as it helps reduce fat buildup. Eating a little raw garlic or adding it to your meals regularly may help protect your liver. Garlic is packed with essential nutrients such as Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, and minerals such as selenium, calcium and manganese. It also has allicin, which helps reduce fat buildup in the liver.

2. Tofu/Tempeh

These plant-based proteins are low in fat and help improve insulin sensitivity, which is important for people with fatty liver disease. It contains soy which can help reduce fat buildup in the liver. The antioxidants in tofu help reduce liver inflammation and protect liver cells from damage.

3. Coffee

It is one of the widely consumed beverages and studies suggest that it can lower liver enzyme levels and reduce liver inflammation. It contains powerful compounds such as antioxidants and caffeine which helps reduce inflammation and fight oxidative stress. Drinking around two to three cups of coffee a day can lower risk of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis.

4. Green tea

It is rich in catechins, which are powerful antioxidants. These antioxidants help reduce fat buildup in the liver and protect liver cells from damage. It helps reduce excessive fat because it has strong anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking 1–3 cups of green tea daily may help reduce liver fat and reduce inflammation.

5. Steel cuts oats (organic)

As they are one of the least processed oat varieties, so they have higher fiber than instant oats. They are rich in soluble fiber, which helps reduce fat absorption in the body, controls blood sugar, helps lower cholesterol and supports weight management. These stee-cuts oats also improve gut health andhelps in healthy digestion.

6. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage and omega-3-rich fish, like salmon are good for liver health, especially for people with fatty liver. These vegetables contain natural compounds that activate liver detox enzymes. They are also rich in antioxidants which protect liver cells.

7. Walnuts

This is a nutrient-dense snack which is high in healthy fats. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which helps reduce liver fat, fight inflammation and improve liver enzymes. Having walnuts at least five or six times a week can lead to greater liver fat loss.

8. Avocados

Avocados are excellent for liver health, as they are rich in antioxidants such as glutathione, which helps the liver detoxify harmful substances. It also contains vitamins C, B9 and E which act as antioxidants and minerals that support liver health. It is also high in oleic acid, which is considered a healthy fat.

9. Berries

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, and raspberries help lower oxidative stress and liver fat. These are excellent for liver health because they are packed with antioxidants, which reduce inflammation and protect against liver damage. They also support liver repair, fat metabolism and improve insulin sensitivity.

10. Extra virgin oil

It is one of the best fats for liver health. This is rich in antioxidants, which can reduce liver inflammation and cell damage, lower fat buildup, and improve insulin sensitivity. Due to healthy fats present in it, it also protects the liver from further damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.