Foods That Help Vs Harm Fatty Liver: Doctor Reveals

The liver is an essential organ that performs vital functions such as detoxification of blood, production of bile juice and regulation of metabolism. It also stores essential nutrients in the body. A healthy liver is essential for maintaining a balanced internal environment, supporting the immune system, and ensuring that the body can effectively process and eliminate waste. Fatty liver disease, particularly non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), has become increasingly common in recent years. This rise is primarily linked to lifestyle changes associated with modern living, such as increased consumption of high-calorie, sugar-laden diets, sedentary behaviour, and rising obesity rates. If left uncontrolled, the accumulation of fat in the liver can lead to inflammation and more severe liver damage over time.

The role of diet

Diet plays a significant role in maintaining liver health and controlling the risk of fatty liver disease. A balanced diet rich in whole foods can help reduce fat accumulation in the liver and promote its overall function. Incorporating nutrient-dense foods while limiting processed foods and unhealthy fats is essential in supporting liver health.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently shared a video on Instagram explaining the best and worst foods for fatty liver. Keep reading to know the details.

Best and worst foods for fatty liver

1. Oils

Best oil: Extra virgin olive oil is the ideal choice for those concerned about fatty liver. It is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which can help reduce liver fat and support overall liver function.

Worst oil: Reheated seed oil should be avoided, as it can produce harmful compounds when heated, leading to oxidative stress and potential liver damage.

2. Snacks

Best snack: Nuts and seeds, particularly almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, are excellent snacks for fatty liver. They provide healthy fats, fibre, and protein, which can help support liver health and manage weight.

Worst snack: Ultra-processed packaged foods with more than 10 ingredients on the label are detrimental to liver health. These foods often contain unhealthy additives, sugars, and unhealthy fats, contributing to weight gain and fatty liver risk.

3. Carbohydrates

Best carb: Whole grains like oats, barley, and millets are beneficial for fatty liver. These complex carbohydrates are high in fibre and can help regulate blood sugar levels while promoting satiety.

Worst carb: White flour products, such as white bread and pastries, should be limited. These refined carbohydrates can spike blood sugar levels and contribute to fat accumulation in the liver.

Other tips to reduce fatty liver disease risk:

Eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight. Losing even a small amount of weight can significantly reduce fat in the liver.

Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit saturated fats, refined sugars, and processed foods to reduce the risk of fat accumulation in the liver.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Proper hydration supports liver function and helps in flushing out toxins.

Excessive alcohol intake can lead to liver damage. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation.

Incorporate both aerobic and strength-training exercises into your routine to improve overall metabolic health.

Schedule regular check-ups with your healthcare provider to monitor liver health and get early detection of any potential issues.

Some medications can have adverse effects on the liver. Consult with your healthcare provider about any medications you are taking and discuss any concerns regarding liver health.

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. A well-rested body is better equipped to maintain metabolic balance and overall health.

Fatty liver is a common concern these days. By making informed dietary choices and prioritising liver-friendly foods, individuals can significantly improve their liver health and reduce their risk of fatty liver disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.