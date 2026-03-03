Kidney Stone To Fatty Liver, Study Says Boba Tea Raises All Sorts Of Health Risks

Bubble tea or Boba tea, first originated in Taiwan in the 1980s, has found its way into India's street food culture. With its colourful layers, chewy tapioca pearls and endless flavour combinations, it's one of those drinks that looks fun and innocent. But a new study suggests it might come with greater health downsides than many people realise from digestive and metabolic concerns to potential mental health effects. A review published in Food Science and Nutrition highlights that cassava-based foods provide very limited nutritional value. This includes tapioca pearls, which are derived from the cassava plant. According to USDA data, one cup of dry tapioca pearls contains 544 calories.

Tapioca pearls, sugar content and preparation methods vary widely between shops and countries, but scientists and health experts are now urging a closer look at the possible risks associated with frequent consumption.

Hidden Health Hazards in the Pearls?

The most iconic feature of bubble tea is also the biggest question mark. Tapioca pearls are chewy, often black balls at the bottom of the cup are made from cassava starch. Cassava plants naturally absorb heavy metals like lead and cadmium from the soil, and consumer reports have found elevated lead levels in some bubble tea products in the United States. While not all drinks are contaminated, this possibility raises concerns about repeated exposure, especially for regular drinkers. But it isn't just about heavy metals. The pearls are very dense and starchy, and eating large amounts can slow the rate at which the stomach empties, leading to nausea, pain and even blockages of the digestive tract in rare cases. Guar gum, a thickener added to some bubble teas, may worsen constipation when consumed frequently.

Study says that for younger children in particular, swallowing the pearls can pose a choking hazard. There have been anecdotal reports in Singapore of young adults in their teens choking while drinking bubble tea through wide straws in one tragic case leading to death and in another narrowly avoided thanks to bystander intervention.

Sugar and Metabolic Health

Another big issue with bubble tea isn't tapioca but the sugar load. As per the March 2026 study, typical serving often contains 20-50g of sugar, which is comparable to, or more than, a can of cola. For individuals who enjoy bubble tea daily or several times a week, this adds quickly.

Excessive sugar intake is linked to dental problems such as tooth decay, and studies in Taiwan have found that children who drink bubble tea regularly are significantly more likely to develop cavities by the age of nine. Public health experts in California have even singled out bubble tea as one factor contributing to rising obesity rates among young people. Over time, high sugar consumption also increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease, which are driven by frequent blood glucose spikes and fat storage in the liver. Although bubble tea is just one sugary drink among many, its popularity among children and teens means it deserves attention.

Kidney Stones and Mental Health Concerns

The study notes that some ingredients in bubble tea, including high levels of oxalate and phosphate, may also promote the formation of kidney stones, particularly when tea is consumed instead of plain water. A notable 2023 clinical case in Taiwan described doctors removing more than 300 kidney stones from a 20-year-old woman who reportedly drank bubble tea excessively. The story doesn't end there. Emerging data from studies in China suggest a possible association between regular bubble tea consumption and poorer mental well-being. In children and adults, frequent intake has been linked with higher rates of anxiety and depression, as well as fatigue and lower overall wellness scores. Some research even found that people who drank less bubble tea reported fewer thoughts of suicide. However, scientists caution that it's hard to untangle cause from correlation people with poorer mental health might simply choose sugary drinks more often.

Pearls on the Scan

A quirky but interesting phenomenon has also cropped up in clinical settings. Doctors have reported finding clusters of tapioca pearls on medical imaging scans for unrelated health issues like appendicitis or trauma. Because the pearls are dense, they can resemble stones (like gallstones or kidney stones) on x-rays or CT scans, sometimes complicating diagnosis until further investigation clarifies what's really there.

Above all, none of this evidence suggests that bubble tea should be banned or avoided entirely. For most people, an occasional drink is unlikely to cause serious harm much like enjoying a sugary latte or dessert now and then.

But the research highlights that frequent consumption, especially among children and young adults, may not be as harmless as many think. Health professionals recommend treating bubble tea as an occasional indulgence rather than a daily habit, much as you would with other high-sugar products.

Making smart choices such as asking for less sugar, skipping thickened add-ins, or drinking smaller portions could help reduce the potential risks. Awareness of choking hazards and careful supervision of young children drinking bubble tea are also sensible precautions.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.