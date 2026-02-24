Moringa Leaves Can Help Lower Fatty Liver Risk; Here's How

While they have been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, moringa leaves have gained attention as a premier superfood over the past few years. Also known as the miracle tree, moringa leaves are nutrient-dense. Unlike many plant sources, Moringa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that the human body cannot produce on its own. Moringa leaves are also a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, and E, calcium, potassium, and iron. Moringa is also helpful in managing diabetes as it helps control blood sugar levels naturally. However, not many know that these leaves can also help boost liver health and reduce the overall risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

How moringa leaves help lower fatty liver disease

Studies suggest that moringa leaves can help protect the liver from damage due to toxins and diseases. They may promote liver function and aid in the detoxification process.

Reduce oxidative stress

The liver is the body's primary detoxifier. Moringa is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, and polyphenols. These neutralise free radicals before they can injure liver cells.

Control inflammation

If left uncontrolled, simple fatty liver can progress to NASH (Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis), characterised by inflammation and scarring (fibrosis). Moringa leaves have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce liver inflammation, which is often a precursor to fatty liver disease.

Normalise liver enzymes

When liver cells are damaged or inflamed, they leak enzymes like ALT (Alanine Aminotransferase) and AST (Aspartate Aminotransferase) into the bloodstream. Studies have shown that regular consumption of moringa leaf extract can lead to a measurable reduction in these enzyme levels, signaling that the liver cell walls are becoming more stable and resilient.

Fat metabolism

Moringa has been shown to potentially help in fat metabolism, which could reduce the risk of accumulating fat in the liver, thus lowering the chances of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Ways to add moringa leaves to your diet

1. Blend moringa powder or fresh leaves into your smoothies. They can complement fruits and yogurt without altering the taste significantly.

2. Add moringa leaves to soups and stews for a nutritious boost. They can be cooked along with other vegetables as they soften quickly.

3. Steep dried moringa leaves in hot water to make a calming and healthy herbal tea. You can add honey, lemon, or ginger for extra flavour.

4. Incorporate chopped moringa leaves into omelets or scrambled eggs for added nutrition.

5. You can add fresh moringa leaves to roti or paratha dough.

While moringa leaves can offer impressive health benefits, remember to start with small amounts to see how your body reacts. Gradually increase your intake, but do not overconsume.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.