Fatty Liver Can Affect Even People With Normal Weight And Normal Reports, Doctor Explains How

A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia found that 38.9% of Indian adults may be affected by metabolic-dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Earlier known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), this is a condition wherein your body stores fat in your liver. This eventually causes inflammation in the liver (hepatitis). If MASLD is not treated, it can lead to serious liver diseases. The Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort included more than 7,700 adults from across 37 laboratories of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in 27 Indian cities.

Fatty liver disease, in most cases, has been linked to obesity to type 2 diabetes. However, that is not the case right now, says Dr. Abhinandan Mishra, Senior Consultant Gastroenterology at Fortis Hospital Manesar to NDTV. "For a long time, fatty liver disease was thought to affect only people who are overweight, diabetic, or have abnormal blood tests. However, we are now seeing a surprising trend: fatty liver is increasingly being diagnosed in people who have a normal body weight and apparently normal medical reports."

Dr. Mishra explains that the condition is often called "lean fatty liver." Many individuals assume that if their weight is normal and routine tests like liver enzymes, sugar, and cholesterol are within limits, their liver must be healthy. Unfortunately, this is not always true. A normal weight does not necessarily mean a healthy metabolism.

Why Do People With Normal Weight And Normal Reports Get Fatty Liver?

Some people have excess fat stored around internal organs, especially the liver, despite looking slim from the outside. This hidden fat, also known as visceral fat, can lead to fat accumulation in the liver, says Dr. Mishra.

Genetics also plays an important role, which makes some people more prone to fatty liver regardless of their body size. Modern lifestyle habits further contribute to this problem. Diets that are high in refined carbohydrates, sugary foods, soft drinks, and packaged snacks, can harm the liver even without weight gain. Lastly, lack of physical activity, poor sleep, long working hours, stress, and gut health imbalance also increase the risk.

Why Is The Condition Concerning?

Dr. Mishra says that the condition is concerning because in most cases, it doesn't have any early symptoms. Liver enzyme tests may remain normal for years. Many patients are diagnosed incidentally during an ultrasound or FibroScan done for unrelated reasons. If left unchecked, fatty liver can progress to liver inflammation, fibrosis, and in some cases, cirrhosis.

How To Keep A Check On Your Liver Health?

The key message for the public is clear: liver health is not determined by weight alone, says Dr. Mishra. "Regular health check-ups, healthy eating habits, daily physical activity, and limiting sugar and processed foods are essential for everyone, not just those who are overweight."

Regular Health Check-Ups: Routine liver function tests detect early issues like fatty liver or inflammation, even without symptoms. Those at risk should get screened annually. Early detection helps in timely intervention which can prevent progression to serious conditions like cirrhosis. Healthy Eating Habits: Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and fibre from oats, beans, and leafy greens to improve liver function and reduce fat buildup. Foods like nuts, seeds, and omega-3-rich fish (e.g., salmon) can help in detoxification and lower non-alcoholic fatty liver disease risk. Daily Physical Activity: Engage in at least 150 minutes weekly of moderate exercise like walking, cycling, yoga, or swimming to maintain healthy weight. This can cut liver fat by 25-30%, and boost insulin sensitivity. Physical activity can help reduce inflammation, improve metabolism, and prevent obesity-linked liver strain. Limiting Sugar and Processed Foods: Reduce added sugars, saturated fats, trans fats, and processed items to avoid fatty liver. This happens because high intake can impact the liver's processing capacity. Choose home-cooked meals with portion control over sugary drinks or junk food. Additional Tips: Limit alcohol, avoid smoking, and manage weight alongside diabetes or cholesterol. Get 7-8 hours of sleep.

Dr. Mishra adds, "If you have persistent fatigue, abdominal discomfort, a family history of liver disease, or a sedentary lifestyle, it is advisable to consult a gastroenterologist or hepatologist. Early detection and lifestyle changes can reverse fatty liver and prevent long-term liver damage. A healthy liver is about healthy choices; not just a healthy appearance."

