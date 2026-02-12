Fatty Liver Crisis In India: Why Are Non-Alcoholics At Risk?

In India, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become a silent epidemic. According to recent data from the Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort, published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia, around 38.9% of Indian adults may have fatty liver disease, and a significant subset already shows signs of liver stiffening, or fibrosis, which may progress into severe liver damage. While traditionally fatty liver was associated with excessive alcohol intake, recent data highlights a sharp rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, largely driven by poor dietary choices, sedentary lifestyle and metabolic conditions.

Here's a list of factors that are contributing to the rise in NAFLD cases, particularly in India, which can lead to more serious liver complications if left unchecked.

Common causes of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

1. Obesity

One of the primary risk factors for NAFLD is obesity. The increase in sedentary lifestyles and high-calorie diets has led to a significant rise in overweight and obese individuals in India.

2. Diet

The changing dietary patterns, with increased consumption of refined carbohydrates, sugars, and unhealthy fats, contribute to the excess fat accumulation in the liver. Traditional diets have often been replaced by fast food and processed foods, leading to higher caloric intake and poor nutritional quality.

3. Insulin resistance

Conditions such as type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome are closely associated with NAFLD. Insulin resistance, where the body's cells become less responsive to insulin, causes the body to move fat from storage tissues into the liver.

4. Genetic factors

A genetic predisposition may make some individuals more susceptible to developing NAFLD. South Asians have a distinct genetic predisposition to metabolic issues.

5. Age and gender

NAFLD is more common in middle-aged adults, but younger populations are increasingly affected due to lifestyle choices. Men are also more likely to develop NAFLD than women, although the gap narrows post-menopause.

6. Medications

Certain medications can contribute to liver fat accumulation.

7. Other health conditions

Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), sleep apnea, and hypothyroidism have been linked to a higher risk of developing NAFLD. Fatty liver in India is often a component of metabolic syndrome, frequently co-existing with type-2 diabetes, PCOS and poor cholesterol levels.

8. Lifestyle and environmental shifts

As urbanisation increases, many individuals lead less active lifestyles. Physical inactivity is linked to weight gain and is a direct contributor to fat accumulation in the liver.

Additionally, high rates of Vitamin D deficiency are strongly associated with metabolic syndrome and fatty liver progression.

How to prevent fatty liver

Eating right, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy weight and limiting alcohol intake can help prevent fatty liver. Additionally, monitoring liver health through regular check-ups can help detect issues early. Blood tests and imaging studies can provide insights into liver function and fat accumulation.

Importance of immediate medical attention

NAFLD often progresses without symptoms, which makes it a silent threat. If left untreated, it can lead to more severe liver conditions, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer. Early diagnosis and intervention are critical in managing the disease and preventing complications.

If you suspect you are at risk or experience any symptoms such as fatigue, abdominal discomfort, or unexplained weight loss, it's crucial to seek medical advice promptly. Effective management can improve liver health and overall well-being, highlighting the importance of early detection and lifestyle changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.