Following A Keto Diet May Cause Fatty Liver Disease, New Study Warns

The ketogenic (keto) diet, which relies on regular intake of high in fats and is very low in carbohydrates, has surged in popularity for its rapid weight-loss effects and metabolic benefits. Originally developed in the 1920s as a therapy for epilepsy, it has since been widely embraced for weight management, diabetes care and general fitness. Yet questions remain about the long-term safety of adhering to such an extreme nutritional regimen beyond short-term use. A new study published in Science Advances by researchers at University of Utah Health sheds light on potential metabolic risks of prolonged keto dieting, particularly its impact on liver health. In a long-term experiment with mice, scientists observed that while keto prevented weight gain, it also triggered significant fat accumulation in the liver, a condition known as fatty liver disease (hepatic steatosis), widely recognised as an early stage of chronic liver disease.

Here's what the new research found, how it was conducted, what it means for human health, and what existing scientific evidence suggests about keto and liver function.

Long-Term Keto Effects: The New Mouse Study

Researchers fed adult mice one of four diets over nine months:

A standard ketogenic diet

A typical Western high-fat diet

A low-fat high-carbohydrate diet

A low-fat diet matched for protein

The keto diet significantly prevented weight gain compared with the Western diet. However, the benefits came with unexpected metabolic consequences. Despite maintaining lower body weight, mice on the ketogenic diet developed fatty liver disease, marked by excessive fat deposition in liver cells, a hallmark of metabolic dysfunction and a known precursor to more severe liver conditions. Liver function was especially impaired in male mice, who showed more severe fat accumulation than females.

Lead researcher Amandine Chaix, PhD, explained the underlying logic: "One thing that's very clear is that if you have a really high-fat diet, the lipids have to go somewhere, and they usually end up in the blood and the liver."

Blood Sugar Regulation Also Disrupted

The keto diet also affected how the mice regulated blood sugar. After a few months, animals on the ketogenic diet exhibited low fasting glucose and insulin levels. But when carbohydrates were reintroduced, their blood sugar spiked sharply and remained high. This suggests a potential impairment in glucose tolerance and insulin release due to prolonged high-fat feeding.

Scientists linked this metabolic disruption to stress on pancreatic beta cells, which produce insulin. Prolonged exposure to high fat levels appeared to interfere with the cells' ability to process and release insulin effectively. encouragingly, some dysregulation improved once the mice were removed from the keto diet, hinting at partial reversibility.

What This Means for People Considering Keto

The Utah Health study underscores that focusing solely on weight loss may overlook important aspects of metabolic health. Fatty liver disease, even in people without overt obesity, is linked to chronic inflammation, liver dysfunction and increased risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Medical experts emphasise that individuals considering a ketogenic diet should:

Discuss plans with a healthcare provider, especially if considering long-term adherence.

Monitor liver function, lipid profiles and glucose tolerance regularly.

Avoid extreme, unbalanced keto versions heavy in saturated fats.

Evaluate whether a balanced dietary approach may be safer and more sustainable.

The latest long-term study in mice suggests that a very high-fat ketogenic diet, despite controlling weight, may lead to fatty liver disease and impaired blood sugar control under chronic conditions. While short-term human studies show some promise, they don't directly address these long-term risks. Until more comprehensive clinical research is available, individuals should approach extended keto dieting with caution, under medical supervision, and consider balanced nutrition strategies to support overall metabolic and liver health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.