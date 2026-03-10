Fatty Liver: 7 Doctor-Recommended Foods That Can Help Heal Your Liver

Fatty liver, a condition where excess fat builds up in liver cells, is a growing health concern in India. If left unmanaged, it can lead to serious health issues. Diet and lifestyle choices are often the first line of defense, and making small, informed changes can have a big impact.

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi shares seven of the best foods that can help improve fatty liver. In a post shared on Instagram, he offers practical tips for those looking to nourish their liver while still enjoying flavourful meals.

Best Foods for Fatty Liver

1. Coffee

Three cups of black, unsweetened coffee daily can reduce liver enzyme levels, fibrosis and cirrhosis risk. The doctor writes, "Regular coffee consumption is linked to lower liver inflammation, lower risk of liver fibrosis and lower risk of cirrhosis. Coffee's antioxidants and polyphenols can help protect liver cells."

2. Berries

Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries contain fiber, polyphenols and antioxidants. "These compounds can help reduce oxidative stress in the liver," he adds.

3. Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil contains healthy monounsaturated fats and polyphenols. Research shows it can help reduce liver fat and improve metabolic health.

4. Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios provide healthy fats, fiber and antioxidants. Regular nut intake can support metabolic health and reduce fatty liver risk. A small handful per day is enough.

5. Green Leafy & Cruciferous Vegetables

Leafy greens reduce fat accumulation, decrease inflammation and support detox enzymes. These high-fibre foods protect liver cells, improve insulin sensitivity and assist in reversing liver damage. Examples: Spinach. kale, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and brussels sprouts

6. Beans and Lentils

Excellent sources of fibre, plant protein and slow-digesting carbohydrates. Fibre can improve insulin sensitivity and support the gut microbiome, both important for fatty liver.

7. Beets

Beets contain fibre, nitrates and antioxidants such as betalains. These compounds can help reduce oxidative stress and support liver function.

These small daily choices can support your liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.