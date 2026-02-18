This Is The Best Food Combination For Your Brain, Expert Explains How

Blueberries are often considered a "superfood" due to their high antioxidant content, which helps support heart health and brain function. These small, indigo-coloured berries with a sweet-tart flavour are counted among the most nutrient-dense fruits available. They are rich in fibre, vitamin C, manganese and antioxidants, and are widely consumed fresh, frozen, or in jams, pies, smoothies and baked goods.

Dark chocolate, on the other hand, is typically dairy-free and made from cocoa solids, cocoa butter, and sugar, with 50–90% cocoa content. It is characterised by a firm texture and a complex flavour ranging from bittersweet to intense cocoa, often featuring earthy or nutty notes. High-quality versions are sometimes lauded for their antioxidant levels, which are known to support heart health and boost brain function.

The Combination Of Blueberries And Dark Chocolate

Now, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has opened up about the benefits of combining these two immensely beneficial ingredients. In an Instagram video, she asks, “Did you know that just combining blueberries with dark chocolate can literally be the best combination for your brain?”

The health expert then goes on to explain the beneficial properties of each. She notes that incorporating blueberries into your diet may offer a key benefit: “Reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in your brain because of the anthocyanin, which is the dark pigmented colour over here that actually improves the blood flow to your brain, improves cognitivity and also your memory,” she mentions.

Oxidative stress is a harmful imbalance between excessive free radicals and insufficient antioxidants in the body, causing damage to cells, proteins, lipids and DNA, according to a report by the Cleveland Clinic. It acts as a key factor in chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's, while also accelerating ageing. Key driving factors include environmental toxins, poor diet and stress.

In the same video, the nutritionist then details what dark chocolate brings to the table. She adds, “When you combine the blueberry with a piece of dark chocolate, this actually has flavanols and polyphenols. The cocoa in the dark chocolate can actually act as an antioxidant for your brain, hence improving your memory, giving you a better brain health and even cognitive function.”

“So start pairing these two together if you want a sharper and a stronger brain,” she concludes.

Together, this simple pairing of blueberries and dark chocolate may offer a delicious and effective way to naturally support long-term brain health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.