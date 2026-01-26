From Eggs To Fish: Doctor Ranks Foods That Protect Your Brain

Brain health is not just about puzzles, memory games, or supplements. What you eat every day plays a huge role in how your brain functions, ages and protects itself over time. From focus and memory to mood and long-term cognition, food quietly shapes it all.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi has dropped a clear and easy guide on Instagram. He rates common foods for brain health in one of the videos posted on his handle.

Best and worst foods for brain health

1. Eggs – 8/10

Eggs score high because they are rich in choline. Dr Sethi points out that choline supports neurotransmitters and memory. This makes eggs a solid daily choice for brain support.

2. Green Tea – 8/10

Green tea earns its score thanks to catechins. These compounds help protect brain cells and support overall cognitive health.

3. Dark Chocolate – 7/10

Dark chocolate improves blood flow in the brain. But Dr Sethi reminds that portion size matters.

4. Nuts – 8/10

Nuts provide healthy fats and polyphenols. These nutrients support memory and long-term brain function when eaten regularly.

5. Fatty Fish – 10/10

This tops the list. Fatty fish is rich in DHA, which supports brain structure and slows cognitive decline. Dr Sethi rates it a full 10 on 10 for a reason.

6. Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 9/10

High in polyphenols, olive oil helps protect neurons and reduces inflammation in the brain.

7. Berries – 9/10

Berries are loaded with flavonoids. These are linked to slower brain ageing and better memory.

8. Leafy Greens – 9/10

Leafy greens provide folate and vitamin K – both important for cognition and brain health.

9. Refined Sugar – 0/10

Dr Sethi warns that refined sugar accelerates insulin resistance, which is linked to faster brain ageing.

10. Ultra-Processed Foods – 0/10

These are strongly linked to quicker cognitive decline and poor brain health over time.

The takeaway is simple. Feed your brain real, nutrient-dense foods. Cut back on sugar and ultra-processed items. Your brain remembers what you eat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.