An alarming rise in lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and heart disease ha sbeen observed globally over the years. The main cause is inflammation, which can be acute or chronic, depending on the exposure to environmental and dietary toxin load. To combat this inflammation, people are gravitating towards natural remedies that are becoming the norm to resolve these persistent health issues. But it is important to make a distinction between natural remedies and their limitations, and when to seek medical intervention for serious health issues like chronic inflammation. One such natural remedy is drinking cherry juice before bedtime. Let's dive into what the science says about cherry juice and how it can be beneficial for lowering inflammation.

Can Drinking Cherry Juice Before Bedtime Help Reduce Inflammation?

The answer is yes, it can, to a certain extent, but only in otherwise healthy individuals with no pre-existing health condition. Cherry juice contains powerful antioxidants named anthocyanins, which actively fight inflammation. Not only does cherry juice have a high dose of antioxidants, but it also supports better sleep cycles, as it is high in melatonin.

The positive effect of cherry juice on lowering inflammation depends on the quality of the juice, the type of cherries used, and how fresh the juice is before consumption. Here is why the type of cherry that is best for juicing matters for reaping health benefits.

The ideal choice for preparing an effective cherry juice to combat inflammation is tart cherries (prunus cerasus), as these are better than sweet cherries.

Mainly due to its high nutritional value and being rich in antioxidants, anthocyanins, and melatonin.

Scientific Findings On Cherry Juice And Inflammation

There are multiple studies that point out that drinking cherry juice in the right dosage can lower inflammation markers in the body. One such report from Current Pharmacology says that cherry juice is rich in the following nutrients:

Anthocyanins

Polyphenols

Ellagic acid

Chlorogenic acid

These strong nutrients function as anti-inflammatories and have antioxidant effects at the cellular and metabolic level in the body.

Another study from Nutrients suggests that tart cherry juice, when consumed in a desired quantity, can lower oxidative stress. This stress is responsible for the internal ageing of organs whose load has increased due to higher levels of air and water pollution in the environment. The findings of this study indicates the following:

37 adults who were between the ages of 65 and 80, when they consumed 480 mL of tart cherry juice daily for 12 weeks, showed a positive health impact on their bodies.

The results showed significant reductions in blood biomarkers of inflammation and oxidative stress.

While there are other anti-inflammatory drinks like ginger tea, haldi doodh, and tulsi tea that are also popular, people need to make special preparations. Each of these drinks can be consumed at a certain temperature, and their short-lived shelf life is also a factor. But tart cherry juice is available readily in supermarket aisles and can be consumed as is for its health benefits.

How Drinking Cherry Juice Impacts Sleep Quality

Drinking cherry juice before bed might improve sleep quality because it contains melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle. There are various studies that prove that tart cherry juice can improve sleep quality and lower inflammation with it:

According to Indian nutritional studies, it has about 0.135 micrograms of melatonin per 100 grams of fruit, which is lower than melatonin supplements, but it is highly absorbable in the body due to cherries nutrient composition.

Studies suggest that tart cherry juice concentrate has higher melatonin levels compared to fresh cherries, due to the concentration of plant compounds such as phytochemicals.

Drinking tart cherry juice can be beneficial for improving sleep quality, but only when it is consumed with consistent sleep hygiene practices.

Best Time And How To Consume Cherry Juice

Cherry juice should be consumed close to bedtime, as it has sleep-boosting capabilities. But the recommended serving size and how it is prepared matter. Here are some practical tips to ensure your glass of tart cherry juice can have the maximum health benefits:

Make sure the tart cherry juice is prepared through the cold-pressed technique of juicing. This preserves the nutrient content and will ensure it works as a sleep aid.

If you are consuming tart cherry juice for the first time, read the label for the exact list of ingredients and select the best one with the least amount of added sugars.

Ensure that the tart cherry juice is consumed within the manufacturing and expiry date as per the carton or bottle.

Note: An approximate dose of cherry juice that can be consumed daily is somewhere between 150-240 mL before bed.

Potential Risks Involved In Consuming Cherry Juice

Cherry juice, when consumed close to bedtime, can lead to certain unexpected side effects, such as:

Having to use the bathroom to urinate repeatedly, as it is a liquid that gets absorbed by the body.

There is hidden sugar content in packaged juices that decreases the health-boosting capabilities of cherry juice.

Note: People who have diabetes or any other health condition should consult a medical professional before drinking cherry juice before bed.

Cherry juice, when consumed in the desired amount, can reduce acute inflammation and improve sleep. But the key lies in drinking it in the desired quantity and being aware of the side effects.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.