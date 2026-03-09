Harvard-Trained Gastroenterologist Shares His Top Low-Bloat, High-Fibre Snacks For Happy Gut

Fibre is the king of the gut, and not all fibre is created equal. In an Instagram video, Dr Saurabh Sethi, who is a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard, Stanford, and AIIMS, reveals his top picks for the best high-fibre snacks that are gentle on the stomach, prevent bloating, and provide consistent energy. Since bloating and gastrointestinal distress are so common, these snacks are geared toward optimising the health of the digestive system without causing discomfort.

According to the American dietary guidelines, individuals aged two years and above should consume 14 grams of fibre for every 1,000 calories they consume daily. Children between the ages of 12 months and 23 months should be given 19 grams of fibre per day.

Titled “Low-Bloat, High Fibre Snacks I Eat as a Doctor,” the post highlights a mix of seeds, nuts, whole grains, and fruits that promote digestive well-being. While fibre is necessary for a healthy gut, it is noted that not all foods high in fibre are easy on the stomach. Thus, this list is particularly appropriate for people who frequently experience bloating.

Among the seeds, Dr Sethi suggests pumpkin seeds, basil (sabja) seeds, ground flaxseeds, and chia. Nuts that are crispy, high in fibre, and easy to digest include walnuts, dry roasted peanuts, and fox nuts or makhanas. Popcorn is another snack that can be consumed in the air-popped variety, as it is high in fibre and not as heavy as the butter or fried variety.

Dr Sethi's selections are heavily influenced by whole grains. Sprouted bread, sourdough, and steel-cut oats are mentioned for their capacity to provide long-lasting energy and for being gut-friendly. Plant-based proteins, such as tempeh and firm or extra-firm tofu, are suggested as satisfying, low-bloat choices that go well with a diet high in fibre.

Additionally, Dr Sethi emphasises a range of fruits and vegetables that mix simple digestion with fibre. These include cooked carrots, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, kiwifruit, oranges, mandarins, slightly unripe bananas, and papaya. These foods can assist in controlling digestion while avoiding typical bloating triggers.

The goal is to highlight “gut-friendly snacks that provide fibre while staying gentle on digestion, making them great choices for people who struggle with bloating,” Dr Sethi mentions in the caption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.